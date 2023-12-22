Paige Spiranac Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas In Nothing But Wrapping Paper

Videos by OutKick

If you thought the week before Christmas was going to see Paige Spiranac taking her foot off the content pedal in order to sit back and wait for the new year to arrive, you’ve got another thing coming.

That’s not how she’s made a career out of putting pretenders in their place. They might see it as an opportunity to relax, but Paige doesn’t.

Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala on December 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

She’s feeling the Christmas spirit this year and is ready to spread the holiday cheer as only she can. That and there are still 2024 calendars to be sold. It is a business after all.

So Paige grabbed some wrapping paper, made a bikini out of it – complete with a red bow – and got to work adding to her already MVP-worthy year of influencing.

Earlier in the week she posted on X, “Wrapped myself up but unfortunately I can’t be under everyones tree but I can be pinned up against your wall.”

Wrapped myself up but unfortunately I can’t be under everyones tree but I can be pinned up against your wall😉 click here-https://t.co/FMU5h3NQ5I pic.twitter.com/EQjNnUTvWK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 18, 2023

Paige followed the clever calendar promotion a couple of days later. On Wednesday, she shared a video back in the wrapping paper bikini that was designed to deliver a message to the trolls.

She grabs her wrapping paper bikini top and rips it off. The video goes black and then a message pops up that reads, “You’re not good enough at golf to get mad.”

Merry Christmas From Paige Spiranac

That’s dedication to her craft. That’s spreading holiday cheer. Paige could have easily sat back, recycled some content, and called it a year. But that’s not her style.

That’s not how Paige has grown her brand and separated herself from the so-called competition. She instead spent some time in the lab coming up with something new.

Something that would keep her fans guessing while pissing off the many trolls out there. A bikini made out of wrapping paper with a message for the trolls is perfect.

You wouldn’t expect anything less than the best from Paige Spiranac for Christmas.