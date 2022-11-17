Paige Spiranac Trolls People With Hilarious Video

Paige Spiranac, once again, proved she has a great sense of humor with a recent viral video.

The golfer and modeling star is known for lighting up the internet with a nonstop stream of content, and she’s also never been afraid to get in dustups.

Recently, Spiranc rushed to Olivia Dunne’s defense following a woke hit job from The New York Times about good looking women making money.

Now, Spiranac has trolled some people who claim they can’t hear anything in her videos. The joke appears to be that they’re busy staring at her, and it happens more than people might realize, according to some observations over at BroBible.

What did you say — Tunechi (@sonofadkins) November 15, 2022

Spiranac, who is always a hit here at OutKick, posted a video of herself talking before everything went silent for several seconds as she kept moving her mouth.

Check out her troll job below.

Sorry for the sound issues. I know you guys keep saying you can’t hear me. pic.twitter.com/sBcSoUdt9P — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 16, 2022

Paige Spiranac doesn’t miss.

It’s not hard to drop content that can go viral on the internet if you’re a famous person, especially a famous woman. It’s the nature of the beast.

However, it takes a special sense of awareness to lean into jokes being made by your followers. That’s exactly what Spiranac did here.

Paige Spiranac drops video trolling some followers. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Her followers claim they can’t hear, which is of course ridiculous. So, she dropped a video making fun of the absurd situation.

It seems to be a hit because that video has more than 600,000 views in less than 24 hours. Clearly, Paige Spiranac knows how to move the needle.

Paige Spiranac continues to drop viral content. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

If there’s one thing we know about Spiranac, she always keeps things moving on social media. It should be fun to see what she comes up with next. In the meantime, check out a few more of her awesome posts.