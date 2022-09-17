Paige Spiranac Threw Out The First Pitch In Milwaukee

Paige Spiranac is in Milwaukee this week serving in her role as an X-Golf Ambassador. Part of her duties included a ceremonial first drive and first pitch at American Family Field.

The Brewers and X-Golf have partnered to run multiple indoor golf locations, including one at American Family Field.

Paige was there for the first drive on Thursday and returned to the ballpark on Friday night to throw out the first pitch before the Yankees-Brewers game.

Instagram Story/Paige Spiranac

Instagram Story/Paige Spiranac

Paige Really Can Do It All

The top golf influencer was really worried about having a 50 Cent moment. But she put in some practice and pulled off the first pitch without an issue.

Technically it wasn’t a strike. But Brewers star Christian Yelich, who served as the first pitch’s catcher, didn’t have to work too hard to catch it.

A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?



She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” pic.twitter.com/ltVGEeEBIi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 17, 2022

All-in-all it was a successful night at the ballpark for Paige. She nailed the first pitch, hung out with Bernie Brewer, and provided the home team with some good luck.

The Brewers beat the Yankees 7-6 on a walk off hit with two outs in the bottom of the 9th.

The baseball world could use a Paige-like influencer. Who knows? Maybe she’ll add that to her resume. She has expanded her influencing beyond the confines of the golf world.

After a walk-off win, I’m sure the Brewers would mind having her back at American Family Field.

Instagram Story/Paige Spiranac