Paige Spiranac Pokes Fun At Her Golf Course Outfits In Viral Video

Paige Spiranac wants people to know what you see on social media and what’s real are often two different things.

The golfer and social media superstar is known for dropping plenty of videos about hitting the course, and an important part of golfing is your outfit.

Spiranac has claimed in the past a country club has had an issue with the outfits she wears. Anyone who follows her on Instagram or TikTok won’t be surprised why.

However, she recently poked fun at her outfit choices and reminded people just because you see something on Instagram doesn’t mean it’s real.

In fact, things are often very different. Paige Spiranac dropped a viral “social media vs. reality” video of her different outfits. As I’m sure you’ll notice, there’s a bit of a difference!

@_paige.renee Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air ♬ original sound – william springfield

Paige Spiranac shows her sense of humor.

This certainly isn’t the first time Paige Spiranac has put her sense of humor on display. She might be known for her popular Instagram content, but there’s no doubt she’s solid at cracking jokes.

Whether it’s trolling her haters, dropping golf advice for fans or engaging in some self-deprecating humor, Spiranac has repeatedly shown her ability to laugh at herself.

That’s an important skill to have. It’s a skill many people seem to have lost. Never be afraid to laugh at yourself.

Paige Spiranac goes viral with “social media vs. reality” video. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Spiranac continues to be a content star.

More than anything, Paige Spiranac continues to be an absolute force on the internet. She’s been famous for years, but only seems to be becoming more and more popular with time.

Her ability to go viral is truly impressive. She does it at least a couple times a week at this point. Whether it’s Instagram or TikTok, she just doesn’t slow down.

Paige Spiranac is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

She’s had a monster 2023 so far, and it’s unlikely she’s interested in slowing down. If anything, she’ll only crank it up from here.

Does that mean more comedy or simply lighting up Instagram? The answer is almost certainly both. Take it away, Paige!