Paige Spiranac Smokes A Driver At Least 320 Yards Right Down The Fairway, Heather Graham Turns 54 & Is Ryan Day A Genius?

It’s not the Super Bowl I wanted, but it’s the Super Bowl we’re getting. Now we must make the best of it and Brock Purdy MUST STOP Jackson Mahomes

I’m officially back to my normal schedule after that haunting trip to Detroit Sunday for what was supposed to be a celebration in the streets outside Ford Field and Comerica Park. Instead, it was a very quiet walk back to the Hilton Garden Inn.

There were no fathers in tears after living long enough to see their Lions going to the Super Bowl. T-shirt vendors weren’t in the streets hawking rip-off gear they were busy printing at halftime.

Instead, people were walking in the streets wondering what had just happened. Did Dan Campbell refuse to give his team a chance to go up three scores in the third quarter to shift the narrative as the 49ers smelled blood in the water?

Did Dan refuse to attempt a field goal late in the 4th quarter to tie the game?

It all happened.

• Jim M. in Rhode Island writes:

I wanted Detroit vs Baltimore and instead we have the,

“Kansas City Karens”

vs

” San Francisco Susans”

Or…”KC Swifties”

vs

“SF Olivia’s”

Going for the Olivia’s, at least she’s from nearby. (Although in RI, almost everyone is from nearby)!

• John in Milford, MI says don’t blame Dan Campbell:

I think the worst thing about the Lions snatching defeat from the jaws of victory tonight are the people who are going to blame Campbell for going for it on 4th. The Lions didn’t lose because of coaching decisions. They lost because of a failure to execute. There are people who go for it and people who don’t.

People don’t go for it because they assume they are going to fail. People go for it because they assume they are going to succeed.

Campbell assumed he was going to succeed. Unfortunately, the Lions failed to execute on a few key plays. Reynolds’ drop on what should have been a 4th down conversion might have been the play that turned the tide, but I was rooting for Campbell to go for it there all the way.

• Tim in Texas City, Texas writes:

Absolutely soul-crushing for Detroit…

I feel for that city. Hopefully they’re back here next season with a shot at redemption.

• Mike S. in Las Vegas writes:

Can we get NORAD to track Taylor Swift and her jet from Japan to Vegas like they do Santa and his Reindeer?

• Gen X. Warren M. in Florida says:

My wife and I did a last-minute trip to Margaritaville in Fort Myers Beach as an early birthday gift to myself. We watched the Lions last night, and I have to say my wife is still talking about their loss. She’s saying they should’ve gone for the field goals when they had a chance, and I think they should’ve tried to stick to the run more, which seemed to work better. I know that her dad’s disappointed as well. But I think my wife is really upset because the Lions she grew up with were never this great. Having said that, go 49ers!!

I also wanted to say thank you again for helping us with the Ragnar entry fee! Indy Daryl is doing an amazing job and the team looks incredible! Happy to see Amber running with us. We’re all excited!!

I’m told an update has been sent out and the bogus Macafee Security Alerts should be fixed/eliminated

That’s the message I received from the I.T. team at 4:03 Monday.

• Jake writes:

I know it’s not your official title but you are the King of Content. That said, a virus has infected your kingdom. I’m doing hard things and keep coming back but it’s frustrating to get half way through the T’s travel report and have to close the browser. I know others are having similar issues. Can you give us an update?

Look at this Miami forecast

• John H. is living it up:

An entire week of comfortable weather in Miami is like a competent Democrat – it’s exceedingly rare.

Spaniards love beer

• Mike T. reports:

Greetings from beautiful Spain.

Thought I’d take a minute and talk about something very important in Spain, beer!

Spaniards love beer, they really don’t drink a lot of distilled spirits, just beer and Sherry in this part of Spain.

Spain is the #8 beer-drinking country in the world at 89 liters per adult, USA #20 at 73. Spaniards love beer! Like all countries, there’s regional differences in the type of beer drank in each region, but here in southern Spain here’s what I’ve seen, and drank.

The three most popular beers in no order are Cruzcampo, Estrella Galicia and Mahou. Mahou seems to be the most popular, but I’m not sure. When you go into a bar or restaurant they have the type of beer they pour advertised out front.

When you order a beer, you get the house brand, no choice in most places. The beer comes in two sizes, you will be served a small beer at most bars, price €2 small, €4 for large. Spaniards like their beer cold, very cold!

We tried a taste testing, really not much difference. All basic beers! Very little Micro brews or seltzer, it’s beer in Spain.

The message is clear

From the look of things in North Carolina, the scumbags might not want to FAFO.

@JoeKinseyexp saw this and immediately thought of you!! It's crazy out there in these streets – North Carolina at its finest! 😂 #FAFO pic.twitter.com/pY8NVon6Ut — LeslieB (@thegirl74) January 29, 2024

That’s it this morning. We’re having some issues with the backend of the OutKick system, hence a shorter version of a typical Tuesday in January when I have nothing else to do besides write.

But we will get through this slowdown. It happens.

For those of you who feel like the darkness of January is going to suffocate you, keep in mind we’re 49 days from Spring. We’re almost there. You’ll be firing up the mower in no time. The calendars turn this week and by the end of February you’ll be thinking about those patio beers and the birds chirping away.

Take care. Go give 100% at work or at retirement golf.

ON THIS DAY in 1910: Centre College, then part of Central University, defeated the University of Kentucky 87-17 in basketball. To date, this is the largest losing margin UK has seen! @centreathletics pic.twitter.com/5j8VsIwhZp — Centre College (@CentreC) January 28, 2024

