Paige Spiranac Sits Down With The Cavinder Twins, Talks Influencing & The Outfit That Led Her To Wear Skimpy Outfits

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac, who wrote the book on influencing, sat down with the Cavinder Twins recently for their podcast, Twin Talk. She got into building her brand and the outfit that led her to add skimpy outfits to it.

These days the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer regularly goes viral on Instagram, where she’s approaching 4 million followers. She’s built an unstoppable brand that has paved the way for countless other influencers, including Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

Paige Spiranac attends The ESPYs in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

But that wasn’t always the case. Back in 2015, Paige was a professional golfer looking to be taken seriously in her sport. Her plans as a pro didn’t work out, so in 2017 she decided to focus on influencing full-time.

She learned early on, thanks to the hate she received for one of her outfits, that no matter what she did she wasn’t going make everyone happy. The outfit is not the type of outfit you associate with Paige these days.

“There was one time where I wore a full turtleneck, leggings, I was completely covered head to toe and people were upset with my outfit,” she said. “I was like, okay, ‘Clearly, no matter what I wear or what I do, people are going to be upset about it. So I might as well wear what I want and live the life I want to live.'”

I got called a slut for wearing a turtleneck. pic.twitter.com/GntyD7v1Ba — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 22, 2017

Paige Spiranac Doesn’t Play Around With The Haters

“I have always dressed a very certain way, and I think it comes from my gymnastics background of being very comfortable in literally almost nothing,” Paige continued.

“Where you’re wearing a leotard, that’s pretty much it, so I’ve always felt comfortable in form-fitting clothes and that’s how I feel confident and that’s what I like to wear.”

Since then Paige has decided to do what she wanted to do and wear what she wanted to wear. She’s fully embraced her boobs and isn’t afraid to show them off.

That approach resonated with the Cavinder Twins. They’re following the Paige Spiranac influencing playbook closely and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to be taking a different approach anytime soon.

Why should they? Ignoring the haters and firing off content in skimpy outfits has worked out well for Paige and the countless others that have followed her.