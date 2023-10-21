Paige Spiranac Shows Idiots How To Fix A Pitch Mark, Jim Harbaugh Wearing A Spying Device & Was Reggie Jackson Hacked?

Videos by OutKick

What a start for the Screencaps Facebook GROUP page

It’s 7:10 a.m. EST and I don’t have much time to write this morning because it’s the final week of the rec soccer ball league and Screencaps the III has to be on the pitch at like 8:30, so I’ll keep this relatively short this morning: the Facebook GROUP page is a huge success.

Here I didn’t think so many of you actually had Facebook pages.

Go join the OutKick — Screencaps Facebook GROUP — here.

I know you hate Facebook and your typical Facebook experience is a bunch of people posting photos of their kids and dogs and being miserable. I think you’ll find the Screencaps GROUP experience is more to your liking.

Instant observations:

Guys like Bill L. have already assumed roles like being in charge of ‘Show Your Beer’ posts. I like that. It’s nice for you guys to create splinter conversations. My big concern was that the Facebook GROUP page would lessen the need for readers to click on this post. One day in and I feel like it’s going to create an even greater wave of traffic, especially when new readers see a storyline like Steve B. in Grand Junction’s Hallmark Channel movie. Newbies have no choice but to read the column to get the meat and potatoes of the conversation. I was intrigued by the number of people who joined the group whose names I’d never seen before via the email inbox. I wasn’t expecting so many women to start following the GROUP page. Or are those women following because their husbands refuse to get a Facebook account and they’re using their wives for access? I’ll say it again, the only OutKick link you’ll see on that page will be that day’s edition of Screencaps. That’s it. No other OutKick links will be posted. PROMISE. I know you get bombarded by content. Not on this page. You guys better not stop emailing me topics or I’ll delete the Facebook GROUP.

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

Knocked it out of the park my friend. Laughing my arse off at the greater part of America. On a Friday. Pretty sure you found an audience.

Kinsey:

Trust me, I knew the audience was there. Just wasn’t sure if they would bitch and moan about a Facebook GROUP or have fun with it. The early results say they’re going to have fun.

We completed the full high school football home schedule

You might remember back in August I did the quick math on how many home football games remained in Screencaps Jr.’s school career and the total was 40 and it was rather sobering. Last night we caught Senior Night and went 5-for-5 this year.

It’s been a nice chance to build a foundation to attending sporting events for the eventual trips we make into college football and the NFL. This is like playing rookie ball. Screencaps Jr. needs to work up to the big boy level where he’s in Bryant-Denny on a Saturday night for LSU-Bama.

The moral of the story is that I can see the baseline building in his brain on how to conduct himself at football games. That’s huge. It’s one of the greatest tools I can give him in life.

CBS News’ Nora O’Donnell as the Joker

• Jim M. spotted this one:

That was her tonight…wife even said something!

On football offenses in the 21st century

• RidgeRunner writes:

Hey, Joe, responding to Kevin in Tobosco re. Tempo offenses (and as a Vol fan I have a take because…Heupel), the biggest annoyance for the teams running fast is when defenses fake injuries to slow you down–I see you, Kiffin!

Interestingly, Tennessee went from the highest-scoring offense in the country last year with the great Hendon Hooker at the helm, to somewhere in the 80s ranked. Milton and the receiving corps have underachieved, or maybe last year’s group and O line were just THAT good, but the three-headed monster that is the Vols’ running game with the return of center Cooper Mays is a top-five ground pound. They pushed A&M’s vaunted front around last week, that was a better win than it appears on the surface. Sooner or later the passing game’s gonna come uncorked and hit some big ones, hopefully that happens Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Go Vols!

Best column on the Internet!

What the hell is with the current state of pre-boarding an airplane?

• Dane in Missouri writes:

Reading the last few days about the Happy Hour info, it made me think of another possible unofficial economic indicator I’ve seen a lot lately when flying. Has anyone else noticed an incredible amount of people pre-boarding in the last year or two? Specifically people who don’t look like they have any earthly reason to pre-board. Now I realize a lot of folks may have things that aren’t easy to see, but I’m talking about like 5 people accompanying one person on crutches, etc. People who are fully mobile as far as I can tell. I don’t ever remember seeing so many pre-boarders pre-COVID (except maybe out of SW Florida) as I do on nearly every flight now.

I fly Southwest a lot and even with low A numbers, I’ll still get on the plane behind 10-20 others. Anyone in the airline industry that can confirm if this is happening more? Do you actually have to present any proof that you need to pre-board or are they pretty much just having to take it on face value that you need to?

Sunrise

• Randy L. in Chiraq writes:

I had to weigh in on the sunrise/sunset debate. Let it be known that I am NOT a morning person, never have been so sunsets reign supreme. However on vacation my ‘do hard things’ is getting up and making the most of the day. I got a big goose egg in the Green Bay walleye expedition that day, but was up for this beaut of a sunrise over Lake Winnebago, WI earlier this month.

Keep up the good work!

• John H. checks in from Seattle:

Here is a sunrise sequence to add to the screencaps collection. Downtown Seattle, Washington, 10.2023.

Sunsets

• Scott in Salt Lake City writes:

Love what you do is screen caps. Wanted to include some pictures watching my Ohio State buckeyes defeat Notre Dame from my back porch in SLC.

What a beautiful way to end this early Saturday morning edition of Screencaps. I hope later tonight the sun sets on a beautiful Ohio State victory over Penn State and I can fall asleep in the basement with the 10:30 kickoffs going strong on the TVs.

The sun is rising here in NW Ohio. The sky is crystal clear this morning. The college football juices are flowing. The soccer juices are flowing. It’s time to get out there and attack the day Jim Harbaugh style.

Let’s go have fun, be productive citizens and enjoy life.

Take care.

