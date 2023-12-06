Paige Spiranac & Scott Baio Get Into A Twitter ‘Beef’ That Ended Civilly

Videos by OutKick

It’s not every day you see OutKick Culture Department’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer Paige Spiranac in a Twitter ‘beef’ with actor Scott Baio, but that day was Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses who were on their phones in the afternoon when the beef hit the fan, Baio, in a now-deleted tweet, took offense to someone trying to “drag” his teen daughter Bailey in a video where Scott was told the woman was Spiranac.

My apologies. Someone posted a video saying it was you and attempted to drag my minor daughter (a junior golfer) and I defended myself. I apologize as I don’t know you or the other woman from the video. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong. https://t.co/34nsjuUHzd — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) December 5, 2023

Yes, it’s probably a little confusing. Here’s the conclusion: Baio, 63, admitted he was wrong to snap on Paigeviews and the two actually can to a civil conclusion over what could’ve become a very nasty situation.

The two were so civil that Paigeviews even offered to mentor Scott’s daughter as she continues her climb through the junior ranks.

Thank you and also thanks for understanding my protective attitude towards my daughter. 🙏🙌⛳️⛳️⛳️ — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) December 5, 2023

While the world’s No. 1 and Chachi from “Happy Days” were tying up loose ends with their argument, the retired actor went back to defending his daughter against the haters. That’s right, Scott has a bunch of haters and while you were busy paying attention to politics or sports, this guy has his own tight-knit community on Twitter that is constantly fighting each other.

It’s wild.

I’m not even sure either side understands what they’re arguing about. They just keep getting after it.

I have nothing to apologize to you about. You on the other hand……… https://t.co/VMeJoh80Xz pic.twitter.com/go8gRoOWTg — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) December 5, 2023

As for Paigeviews, she went back to enjoying the offseason doing whatever Paigeviews does during her time off from pumping out content.