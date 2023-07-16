Paige Spiranac Rival Grace Charis Hits The Course In A Bikini, The Bella Twins Pass The Torch To The Cavinder Twins & Luke Bryan’s Impressive Cup Snake

Videos by OutKick

The UFC continues to put on a show

The UFC was back in action on Saturday night in Las Vegas for a Fight Night headlined by Holly Holm taking on Mayra Bueno Silva.

The women’s bantamweight division was searching for someone to rise to the top following the retirement of the champ Amanda Nunes and they might have her. Bueno Silva’s win over Holm earned her a performance of the night bonus.

Bueno Silva submitted her opponent, a former champion, in the second-round with a standing guillotine choke that forced Holm to tap.

MAYRA BUENO SILVA NINJA CHOKE TO SUBMIT HOLLY HOLM #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/UbUoFTlPAE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

After the main event victory, Bueno Silva made it clear she wants a shot at the title and she called out Julianna Pena for the vacant 135-pound title.

We’ll have to wait and see if Dana White gives the 31-year-old what she wants.

Unfortunately not all fights end with one fighter defeating the other. Some times fights end in injury and that’s what happened Istela Nunes.

She entered the fight against UFC newcomer Viktoriia Dudakova with an 0-3 record with the fight promotion and left it with an injured elbow and another loss.

#UFCFightNight Welp, @UFC pays off another gruesome finish.



As a former elbow destroyer myself, I can say confidently…”ouch”, that’s going to leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/C15Lp5kQqL — OldFlashined (@OldFlashined) July 16, 2023

That’s a tough way to lose a fight, especially one that was only 34 seconds old, but the fight game isn’t for the weak.

The second half of the MLB season is underway

The All-Star break is over and it’s time to separate the men from the boys. Prior to the break I put on a brave face for my Yankees and tried to hype them up before the race to the postseason officially got underway.

There is still a lot of baseball left to be played, but it’s not looking good.

I have to admit I’m not loving this team’s chances. Aaron Judge’s stubbed toe still has him out of the lineup and the rest of this team isn’t get the job done.

Even if they some hot get hot and back their way into the postseason they’re not going to do anything. This team doesn’t have enough of those guys who can’t stand to lose.

This is disgusting:

The only thing making this not completely unbearable is the fact that the Red Sox aren’t anywhere near the top of the division. And while I don’t particularly care about the Mets one way or another, they suck. At least there’s that.

Ladies and gentleman the Vice President of the United States

Vice President, and walking comedy skit, Kamala Harris spoke at Coppin State University on Friday about the need to build a clean energy economy. During her remarks she called for a reduction in population.

She said to an exciting response, “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.”

VP HARRIS: "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water." pic.twitter.com/yhZzDmkeAM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2023

Now this isn’t what she meant to say right? Of course not. While not quite as funny as her thoughts on AI or transportation, it was just the latest of her remarks to grab social media’s attention.

Harris said of AI, “AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means ‘Artificial Intelligence.'”

I learned so much about AI, or Artificial Intelligence if you’re one of the fancy folks, from just that one sentence. Did you know AI was two letters? It’s true, the VP said so.

Then there’s transportation. Another one of her hits lately. Get ready to be blown away, but I heard a rumor that it’s about getting people from one place to another.

Here’s how Harris described it, “This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go.”

She really knows how to take a complicated topic and make it relatable doesn’t she? Now back to her call to reduce the population.

Nothing to see here…

It was either a mistake on Harris’s part or you weren’t supposed to notice. Whatever the case, according to the White House, Harris meant reduce pollution not population you crazy conspiracy theorists.

Anyway, I hope you have a great week and make sure to do your part to reduce the population, I mean pollution, by starting to eat bugs.

