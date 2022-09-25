Paige Spiranac Reveals She Has A Calendar Dropping This Year, Shares A Pic That Didn’t Make The Cut

If you’re a fan of Paige Spiranac – and could use more of her content in your life – I have some good news for you. She has a calendar dropping this year.

She revealed this on Friday after one of her fans asked, “Any chance that you will be coming out with your own photo calendar (wall and desktop versions) in the near future??”

“Perhaps in time for Christmas?,” they added.

Paige answered that one was already in the works. It will be dropping some time this year. She added a picture that didn’t make the cut to her response.

Yes calendar is dropping this year👀 enjoy this picture in the meantime. This one didn’t make the cut… https://t.co/NbEKennCtE pic.twitter.com/zbZvVmmnZI — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 24, 2022

The Calendar Is Still Alive

The news of Paige’s upcoming calendar was well-received by her fans. Many are wondering what will be in the calendar if this is one of the shots that didn’t make the cut.

One fan commented, “If this did not make the cut, I am waiting with great anticipation to see what did!”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

“Must be some pretty good pictures coming in the calendar. Go ’23!,” another said.

A third one is already planning to hand calendars out as gifts, “OMG. If that didn’t make it…. It’s gonna be a great year. I’ll give ’em as gifts!!”

Calendars are early Instagram model days type of merchandise. I thought those days might have been behind us. But here we are.

It’s good to see that those days aren’t behind us just yet. If anyone can revive the Instagram model calendar it’s Paige. She’s been having great success with her annual towels.

A calendar just makes sense, we all need to know what day of the week it is after all. Why not take your favorite golf influencer offline and have her give you that important information?