Paige Spiranac Ready For Football Season, Former Cyclist Lucia Javorcekova Stops By & Little Leaguer Sports Work Gloves

I survived my debut and kept the kids alive!
My first shot at the Morning Screencaps wasn’t a complete failure. I came in as a rookie call-up with a four-run lead in the 7th inning. There was a runner on base and I did my job. I held the lead.
Sure a couple of runs crossed the plate, but only one of them was earned. I didn’t walk anyone, I got a strikeout and a double-play. It was a solid overall outing.
If I had to give myself a grade I’d go with a solid C+. There’s a lot of potential and plenty of room for growth.
What I learned from the experience is when in doubt go with a picture over a video. I took that to heart and adjusted accordingly.
Little Leaguers are still built different
With that said, I had to get things started with a video.
I know, but this gritty Little Leaguer hitting a bomb wearing work gloves instead of batting gloves was too good not to share.
Trust me, it’s worth a look.
I promise I limited the amount of videos from here on out.
Paige Spiranac is coming in hot
Paige Spiranac took a break from her duties as golf’s number one influencer to talk a little football, because at the end of the day football is king.
Like the rest of us, she’s a fan.
She put on a Steelers inspired outfit then proceeded to trash her favorite team. It’s not like they’re going to be winless, but I wouldn’t expect a playoff run either.
