Paige Spiranac Ready For Football Season, Former Cyclist Lucia Javorcekova Stops By & Little Leaguer Sports Work Gloves

updated 1 Comment

Paige Spiranac update coming shortly, but first:

I survived my debut and kept the kids alive!

My first shot at the Morning Screencaps wasn’t a complete failure. I came in as a rookie call-up with a four-run lead in the 7th inning. There was a runner on base and I did my job. I held the lead.

Sure a couple of runs crossed the plate, but only one of them was earned. I didn’t walk anyone, I got a strikeout and a double-play. It was a solid overall outing.

If I had to give myself a grade I’d go with a solid C+. There’s a lot of potential and plenty of room for growth.

What I learned from the experience is when in doubt go with a picture over a video. I took that to heart and adjusted accordingly.

Little Leaguers are still built different

With that said, I had to get things started with a video.

I know, but this gritty Little Leaguer hitting a bomb wearing work gloves instead of batting gloves was too good not to share.

Trust me, it’s worth a look.

I promise I limited the amount of videos from here on out.

Paige Spiranac is coming in hot

Paige Spiranac took a break from her duties as golf’s number one influencer to talk a little football, because at the end of the day football is king.

Like the rest of us, she’s a fan.

She put on a Steelers inspired outfit then proceeded to trash her favorite team. It’s not like they’re going to be winless, but I wouldn’t expect a playoff run either.

Have a great weekend! Joe will be back Monday.

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Morning Screencaps

Written by Sean Joseph

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply