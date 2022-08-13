Paige Spiranac Ready For Football Season, Former Cyclist Lucia Javorcekova Stops By & Little Leaguer Sports Work Gloves

Paige Spiranac update coming shortly, but first:

I survived my debut and kept the kids alive!

My first shot at the Morning Screencaps wasn’t a complete failure. I came in as a rookie call-up with a four-run lead in the 7th inning. There was a runner on base and I did my job. I held the lead.

Sure a couple of runs crossed the plate, but only one of them was earned. I didn’t walk anyone, I got a strikeout and a double-play. It was a solid overall outing.

If I had to give myself a grade I’d go with a solid C+. There’s a lot of potential and plenty of room for growth.

What I learned from the experience is when in doubt go with a picture over a video. I took that to heart and adjusted accordingly.

Little Leaguers are still built different

With that said, I had to get things started with a video.

I know, but this gritty Little Leaguer hitting a bomb wearing work gloves instead of batting gloves was too good not to share.

Trust me, it’s worth a look.

Kid from Wyoming going yard in work gloves might be the grittiest moment in baseball history pic.twitter.com/1x4dYHqzYs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 12, 2022

I promise I limited the amount of videos from here on out.

Paige Spiranac is coming in hot

Paige Spiranac took a break from her duties as golf’s number one influencer to talk a little football, because at the end of the day football is king.

Like the rest of us, she’s a fan.

She put on a Steelers inspired outfit then proceeded to trash her favorite team. It’s not like they’re going to be winless, but I wouldn’t expect a playoff run either.

Want to join my fantasy football team? Click the link to join-https://t.co/KH9ViMAcdf I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though😂 @BetspertsGolf pic.twitter.com/WsM4dFE1tk — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 12, 2022

Have a great weekend! Joe will be back Monday.

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Sincerely Mustard pic.twitter.com/MbEwwAHjc4 — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 12, 2022

Maybe the coolest cover of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean ever pic.twitter.com/ZyLGqDjQ2b — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 12, 2022

15 DAYS LEFT ⏲🏈 pic.twitter.com/hGNDi3V2aT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 12, 2022

UPDATE THE COVER MLB THE SHOW pic.twitter.com/eXq1frPBZ1 — Gomer (@GomesDaLegend) August 12, 2022