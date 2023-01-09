Paige Spiranac Previews Title Game Outfits, Takes Jab At Michigan

Paige Spiranac appears ready to roll for the national title game between Georgia and TCU.

The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will take the field Monday night and battle it out for four quarters to crown a new national champion.

It should be a hell of a matchup, but many expect the Horned Frogs to get crushed. That’s why it was a bit surprising when Spiranac chose to ride with Sonny Dykes’ team.

Well, ahead of the kickoff, the golfer and popular Instagram content star previewed a few different outfit options.

Not only did she drop a few options, but she also managed to slide in a nice jab at Michigan in the process.

Paige Spiranac is ready to see what the Horned Frogs can do.

As we’ve said here before at OutKick, Paige Spiranac is preparing to embrace the Han Solo mentality. It doesn’t matter that TCU is outmatched across the board.

Never tell her the odds. She’s riding with her gut, and as anyone with a brain will say, you should always trust your gut.

For reasons we’re not totally sure of, Paige Spiranac has a ton of confidence in Max Duggan and company.

Spiranac is rolling with TCU for the national title game against Georgia. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

It’s also fun whenever you can throw a jab in at Michigan. Everyone and their mother expected Jim Harbaugh’s squad to roll TCU.

That clearly didn’t happen, and Spiranac saw enough to want to roll with Horned Frogs Monday night.

Paige Spiranac thinks TCU will upset Georgia. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Will she be right? Will she be wrong? We’ll find out tonight! Let us know your predictions in the comments below. It’s going to be a fun one.