Paige Spiranac Opens Up About Her Love Life

Earlier this year, golf influencer Paige Spiranac revealed that she and athletic trainer Steven Tinoco had called it quits.

The two were married back in 2018, and while she revealed the split earlier this year, it’s not known when the marriage actually ended.

Paige, who normally keeps her private life very private, opened up about her love life. During a Q&A session earlier this month on her podcast Playing a Round, she addressed if she would ever remarry.

“As you guys know, I am divorced. I wasn’t married for very long and I think that when I initially got divorced, I said I will never get married ever again,” said Spiranac.

For a lucky someone, Paige has had a change of heart. She’s now open to the idea of getting married again.

“Now, when I think about it, yes I definitely think I want to remarry and I’ve learned so many things,” she said. “I believe in love and I don’t want to have one not great experience ruin a great experience moving forward.”

‘I almost felt like I was hiding it in a way and I don’t want to do that again’

The recently crowned “World’s Sexiest Woman,” is going to do things a little differently the next time around and vows to make some changes.

“I think before, I kept my private life so private,” she said. “I definitely want to do that again, but I almost felt like I was hiding it in a way and I don’t want to do that again.”

Now before anyone takes this as an invite to shoot their shot with her just know that Paige’s DMs are already an absolute mess. She has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Not to mention the fact that she’s been given the “World’s Sexiest Woman” title.

Even if you sent a completely normal and innocent message to her, she’s likely not going to see it. And let’s be honest, chances are she’s out of your league anyway. Very likely a couple of leagues away.

Now all of that doesn’t mean you can’t be a fan. I highly encourage you to do that. I just want to help in any way I can keep people in reality.