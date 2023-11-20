Paige Spiranac Shoots Her Shot To Land Major TV Job

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac would like to take her talents to TV.

NBC Sports and the company’s top golf Paul Azinger are going their separate ways after his contract wasn’t renewed, according to Fox News.

That means there’s an opening, and the former SDSU golfer turned online content star thinks she should get a look.

Paige Spiranac reacts to Paul Azinger leaving NBC Sports. She wants to take a shot at landing a TV job. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Spiranac reacted to the news Sunday of Azinger’s departure and a spot opening up by tweeting, “Fine, I’ll step in.”

Keep it simple. Keep it short. That’s exactly what she did with her reaction.

Paige Spiranac wants NBC Sports golf job.

Now, do I think Spiranac will land a job with NBC Sports? I have no idea. That’s a decision for someone else to make.

What we do know here at OutKick is Spiranac moves the needle. She knows how to rack up likes and generate attention.

Whether that’s going viral on Instagram or lighting up a golf simulator, Paige Spiranac knows how to give people what they want.

With traditional broadcast TV in steep decline, companies are having to find ways to mix things up and keep people interested. That includes dabbling with internet personalities.

Paige Spiranac was the original golf influencer and has just under four million Instagram followers. She puts up numbers.

It’s certainly not the worst idea we’ve ever heard of. After all, she already has gone mainstream with her famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot and her Maxim cover.

Will Paige Spiranac land a TV job? She shot her shot with NBC Sports on X. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

We’ll see how it shakes out for Paige, but there’s no doubt it would generate some serious headlines…..and online interest! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.