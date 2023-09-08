Paige Spiranac Unveils Bold Super Bowl Matchup Prediction

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac thinks Aaron Rodgers will make the Super Bowl in his first season with the Jets.

The NFL season officially got underway Thursday night when the Detroit Lions went on the road and pulled off an awesome upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Football is back, and that means people will be sharing plenty of hot takes, predictions and water cooler talk over the next several months.

While a Chiefs/Eagles Super Bowl rematch is a sexy pick, Spiranac thinks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be watching from home. Instead, people will be watching Aaron Rodgers and Brock Purdy duel for the Lombardi Trophy.

“For our Super Bowl matchup, everyone is going to go with the same old picks. How are you guys liking a Jets/49ers Super Bowl? Not too bad,” Spiranac told her followers Thursday.

NFL picks! Who do you like this year? pic.twitter.com/QAWc0kyzaT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 7, 2023

Paige Spiranac is high on the 49ers and Jets.

While it’s certainly a bold pick from Paige Spiranac, neither team has awful odds of making the Super Bowl. In fact, both are near the top of the list to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers have the fourth best odds at +1000 on DraftKings and the Jets have the seventh best odds at +1600.

They’re definitely not long shots, but also don’t have nearly as high of odds as the Eagles and Chiefs. Both of those teams are sitting at +650.

Paige Spiranc thinks the Jets and 49ers will make the Super Bowl. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

However, what’s the point of playing things safe? Why pick the same teams as everyone else? Football is back, and it’s time to be a bit edgy. That’s exactly what Paige Spiranac did here.

If the golfer turned Instagram star is really confident, she should throw down some serious cash on those two teams being in the Super Bowl.

A $100 two-team parlay on the Jets playing the 49ers in the Super Bowl would pay $5,760. Put your money down, Paige. Throw the cash on the table.

Paige Spiranac unveils bold Super Bowl matchup prediction that could pay off huge. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Will she turn out to be correct? Fans will find out in a few months. Until then, she’ll get back to crushing it on Instagram.