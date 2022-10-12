Paige Spiranac Hits Back At Betting Terminology Trolls With Cleavage Featured Response

If you’re going to come at Paige Spiranac, you better bring the facts when you do. If you don’t, she’s going to take you to the woodshed. That’s exactly what she did when betting terminology trolls showed up in her comment section.

They attempted — and failed miserably — to correct her on gambling terms.

Paige explains — in a cleavage-featured response to the trolls — that she jokingly called herself a “football sharp” after going 19-10 with her college football picks.

Those attempting to correct her asked if she meant “betting shark?” The trolls then went on to insult her by telling her to “stick to being bad at golf and showing off her cleavage.”

Paige Spiranac has no problem firing back at Internet trolls. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

This attempt by the trolls to get after her prompted an all-time response by Paige.

She agreed to show off more cleavage — and did that — then broke down the difference between a sharp and a shark. She said, “The correct term is indeed a sharp. A sharp is an experienced, knowledgeable, and successful sports bettor.”

“They’re getting confused with card shark. A card shark is someone who wins a lot of money on card games by cheating.”

Perfect Response Video Does Exist Thanks to Paige Spiranac

Paige didn’t stop there. She then continued to dunk on the trolls by going over a few other betting terms. For anyone thinking that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about when it comes to betting, she definitely does.

When she’s right, she’s right. It’s not going to keep the trolls from showing up in the comment section, but it should have them jump on Google before they do.

She leaned in really hard with this response video. She chopped the troll down at the knees and did it with a smile on her face and while wearing a ridiculous top.

This is the definition of the perfect response to trolls.