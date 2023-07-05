Paige Spiranac Hammers A Hot Dog, Instagram Models Love The 4th Of July & Yuengling Salutes The Stars & Stripes

Videos by OutKick

That definitely wasn’t the smoke bomb fireworks pack I typically buy for the kids

We’re at that point in life with our 10-year-old son where he knows some of his friends’ fathers go out to the fireworks store to buy a grocery bag full of fireworks that they light off in the streets. We’re more observers than buyers. I’m cool with the neighborhood guys blowing the money.

I’ll heat the pool for the neighborhood kids. They can handle the 4th.

So I went to our local Meijer store — it’s pretty much a big Kroger with more focus on general store than grocery store — where I picked up the simple $25 fireworks variety pack. I was in a hurry and just figured there were the typical smoke bombs, pop guns and sparklers as I’ve purchased for the kids in the past.

Then I start setting off the tubes and I quickly figured out this wasn’t like years past. We have actual firecrackers blasting off for 30 seconds and sparks firing off in all directions.

It was a win all around.

The kids got enough action. I wasn’t lectured about buying fireworks and the night ended with zero injuries and I have enough fingers to hammer out a July 5 Screencaps.

Observations:

Around dusk, we were out back sitting on the patio talking about how quiet the neighborhood was this year. We’re pretty much encased by retirees or people nearing retirement with kids that have long hit the road. There’s not much action. Then out of nowhere, commercial-grade fireworks start shooting off over a house a street over. They just kept coming from a house with little kids. We’re talking a house where the father has never given any indication he’s going to put on a legit fireworks show. Last night was a game-changer. We officially have action. I’m excited to see people bitching on the neighborhood Facebook page about the fireworks. That should be some solid entertainment. What a horrible night it must’ve been for those who hate this country. Hope it was the longest night of their lives. It’s already July 5. This month is flying. MY Reds have a one-game N.L. Central lead on July 5. Incredible. ESPN GameDay is really going to have a new look. Writer Gene Wojciechowski revealed that he was a casualty of the June 30 ESPN layoffs. David Pollack and WoJo are officially out. College football starts Aug. 26. Cocaine just appears out of thin air in the White House? I’m not sure why there were so many changes with Twitter over the weekend, but they’re not ideal. However, we will survive and advance. Supposedly, I can only see 800 tweets per day with a basic account. We’ll see if I surpass that limit. I might have no choice but to spend the $8 per month to see like 8,000 tweets per day. It wasn’t as hard to get up this morning as I envisioned. This has to be a sign of getting old. In case you haven’t been paying attention, Ronald Acuna is on a rather impressive streak you might want to keep an eye on this week.

Today marks the 13th consecutive game that Ronald Acuña Jr. of the @Braves has either hit a home run or stolen a base.



That's the longest streak by any MLB player in the modern era, surpassing the 12 straight by Oakland's Bert Campaneris in 1969 (entirely on stolen bases). pic.twitter.com/Rc56LaNTak — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 5, 2023

‘I love this country’

• Those are the words of Kevin in Toboso, OH, who adds:

Thank you to all the men and women from 1776 to present who have served and died for our freedoms.

We are truly blessed. Despite all the morons who are in Washington DC, and the woke, corrupt MSM, this is still the place that everyone in the world would rather be. We are still kicking butt and taking names.

Watched some “Miracle On Ice” documentaries this morning while starting our brisket and have been juiced all day. USA, USA, USA. Will never forget laying on my parents’ orange shag carpet next to the wood burner watching that game and crying with joy as a nine-year-old kid. It was and is what makes sports in America awesome.

Thanks again for creating a place where regular folks can come get some respite from the insanity.

God Bless our troops and the true American way of life!

Tennessee Man burns down a house by shooting bottle rockets out the front door

Let’s go to Blount County, TN on Sunday morning at around 11:30 a.m. That’s when police say Stephen Wallen was launching the bottle rockets out the front door when he burned down his friend’s house that was recently sold for $60,000.

Fighting back against the bots

• John from SD writes:

Finally got one of these:

‘What’s the best thing on Twitter since Musk took over?’

• Joey P. asks:

What would say is your favorite thing about Twitter since Elon Musk took over? Mine would be that the whole “What’s Happening?” feature is not some Leftist propaganda piece designed to influence opinion anymore.

Kinsey:

Not sure. But see above if you’re looking for what I don’t like. Also, TweetDeck is a mess and asking for logins. I’m just looking for some peace and quiet out of that app from a functionality standpoint. Content doesn’t trigger me too much these days. I’ve seen quite a bit over the 14 years that I’ve been using the app. I’m numb to most of the controversial stuff.

Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. and I see eye-to-eye on attending the LLWS

• Chris B. in Houston writes:

With the age that your kids are, going to the LLWS would be great (and you can tell your 10-year-old that he is playing on the same size field as those 12-13-year-olds!).

I know you’re philosophically opposed to select ball, but I highly recommend you try to find a way to get your son on a team that plays at Cooperstown Dreams Park when he is 12. It’s really a fabulous baseball experience. We’ve been talking about Banana Ball around my house lately.

We, unfortunately, missed their tour stop in Houston but may have to make a trip to Savannah. And that wiffle ball tourney sounds fantastic. You have great ideas for trips with your kids! We just got back from a very nice long weekend in Cozumel. The first pic is my kids sitting at the end of the hotel pier.

Sea Island construction

• JT N. is the New England-based conservatory installer whose work has been featured on Screencaps a few times over the years. JT and the crew are back with their latest installation, this time on Sea Island, Georgia.

JT writes:

Last one we did in Georgia, crazy hot there but they keep the beer cold.

Living the RV life

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

Took the rolling patio to 1000 Islands, New York. Another beautiful place in this great country.

Well done

• Clayton W. spotted this one:

Beef

• Lee D. wants you guys to get on this level:

That should be enough to get you guys fired up for another day of work. I know you’re tired. I know you’re thinking about how we’ve made it to the dog days of summer, but you can’t let that rat poison into your head. Eliminate it. You have to forge on toward your next summer vacation.

Stay strong today. The weekend is around the corner.

And never forget how lucky we are to call this crazy-ass country (where cocaine ends up in the White House) our home.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the AL home run leader in 2021, won a Gold Glove in 2022, and has just been named to his third All-Star Game. He's one of four players to accomplish all of those feats before turning 25 years old along with Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, and Ken Griffey Jr.… pic.twitter.com/X6MvS04eVO — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 4, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

POV: you’re enjoying a hot dog and beer with me pic.twitter.com/knQoiBhU8M — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2023

God Blessed America pic.twitter.com/TnFtDsmoV1 — Garage Beer (@drinkgaragebeer) July 4, 2023

How was your Fourth of July? I went to the lake with friends. 🇺🇸 ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/hTr0NWMhsN — kindly myers (@KindlyMyers) July 5, 2023

Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 To more tea in the harbor. pic.twitter.com/2HYYV1wJYS — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 4, 2023

Happy 4th of July everyone! ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/SrcNyKB3BV — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) July 4, 2023

You melt my heart like a popsicle on the 4th of July 🤍🧨💙 #IndependenceDay #4thOfJuly



🔗 https://t.co/PYp6U6UWkx pic.twitter.com/vG3gkNZmn9 — Antje Utgaard (@AwesomeANTJAY) July 4, 2023

happy 4th everyone! based on their QB situation, this might be the only time you’ll see patriots celebrate this year. pic.twitter.com/DdEkGJpFTI — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 4, 2023

This is #JoeyChestnut ‘s Willis Reed moment. I’d hate to be a hot dog in his way. #Nathans pic.twitter.com/paBZI2zRLj — Anthony F (@OhioAF) July 4, 2023

Glizzy Lizzy sounds like a tridelt nickname pic.twitter.com/dLk7qzoLwg — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 4, 2023

Happy 4th of July.



The Cincinnati Reds are alone in first place. 🇺🇲 #AmericasTeam pic.twitter.com/QYy6ogr2oz — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) July 4, 2023

Happy July 4th. Be safe, keep all your fingers and protect your pets. 🐇 🐶 🐈 🎆 pic.twitter.com/rP7VntJwal — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) July 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML …I don’t care if it’s not Thursday, but it’s Americas birthday and I made sure the boys had a good field setup tonight. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MHWm0c1VpG — AJM (@AJonTek84) July 4, 2023

Collin Balester taking the mound singing Born in the USA? Iconic 🇺🇸🦅🌭



Happy 4th from your Nanners! pic.twitter.com/V76LvPAYom — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 5, 2023

Rick Monday with the flag he rescued in Centerfield 47 years ago. pic.twitter.com/XkZypt4nP6 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) July 4, 2023

40 Years Later! Every Day Is A Day To Celebrate America For The Nature Boy! Happy 4th Of July! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Ew1DVM4AmW — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 4, 2023

Happy 4th of July, America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g3eFIFa1bW — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 4, 2023

New record: Fastest time to walk 10 m on glass bottles stacked on glass bottles – 2 minutes and 19 seconds by Tang Yuhui 🇨🇳



An intense record achieved on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy 💪 pic.twitter.com/etwMlLTRjc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 4, 2023

This Saint Louis, MO home comes juuuuuust in time for Independence Day #4thofJuly2023



Currently listed for $249,600 pic.twitter.com/mBKoNCmAwg — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 4, 2023

Hazel says HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY, AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/t23zoWZgSA — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 4, 2023

✈️🇺🇸 Yesterday, a pilot in California took to the skies for a bit of celebratory sky art. See playback of this patriotic performance at https://t.co/ts32eH4v2v #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/5g37nzBj5H — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 4, 2023

Eastside celebrates the 4th with homemade bazookas. pic.twitter.com/snnFzAcWXB — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) July 5, 2023

Pro tip: I’m told that @sheetz is selling regular gasoline today for $1.776/gal- get out there and fill those tanks! Gas price rewind! pic.twitter.com/7LNCiR06Bn — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 4, 2023

Happy Birthday to the oldest and greatest country on Earth! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸



If these patriotic facts make you uncomfortable, that’s a you problem, not a me problem pic.twitter.com/GgB17Us1FR — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 4, 2023

'GET OUT OF THE WATER' 🦈



A #shark swam dangerously close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida. You can hear people yelling, "Get out of the water!" pic.twitter.com/36wnR86dTh — FOX Weather (@foxweather) July 4, 2023

They said bring a platter. pic.twitter.com/x5VQTiiQjY — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 5, 2023