Paige Spiranac Says She’s Growing Golf ‘One T*t’ At A Time, Calls Out Her Haters

Paige Spiranac continues to be an unstoppable force online.

The Instagram sensation and OutKick fan favorite recently dropped an elite troll video about how to properly grip a golf club, and it’s already been viewed more than 1.4 million times in just a few days.

Now, Spiranac is using the opportunity to, once again, call out her haters.

Paige Spiranac continues to troll her haters.

This time, Spiranac took aim at all the people claiming she’s not doing anything to grow golf’s appeal. Clearly, that’s not true and she has the stats to back it up.

“In 24 hours on social media, almost 4 million people watched a video on how to grip a golf club lol I like my odds that there’s people out there who learned something new. Growing the game one t*t…I mean tip at a time,” the internet star humorously tweeted when addressing her video going viral.

Spiranac keeps on rolling.

Saying whatever you want about Spiranac, but the one thing you can’t say is that she doesn’t know how to gin up attention.

She absolutely does. Her initial video has north of 1.4 million views, and the tweet above has 1.6 million impressions.

All she’s doing is handing out tips on how to properly grip a club in order to shave a few strokes off. In many ways, she’s a hero for people needing help to improve their game. If you don’t understand that, I don’t know what to tell you.

Paige Spiranac continues to troll her haters. She recently released a viral video about how to properly grip a golf club. (Credit: Getty Images)

Where will Spiranac go from here? It’s hard to say, but I think we all know she’s not going to slow down. She’s clearly having way too much fun destroying her critics and haters. Whether it’s “growing the game one t*t…I mean tip at a time,” or just lighting up Instagram, she’s always on a content heater.