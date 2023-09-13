Paige Spiranac Hits Back At Critics Of Her Skimpy Golf Outfits

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is hopeful her outfit choices can make an impact in the golf world.

Spiranac – a fan favorite at OutKick – has been famous for years online thanks to her ability to blend her golf skills with edgy Instagram content.

She has nearly four million followers on Instagram, and continues to pump out viral content on a regular basis.

Now, the popular golf influencer has opened up about why she wears skintight outfits and how she’s hopeful people relax a bit.

Paige Spiranac talks famous golf outfits.

Spiranac revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated her love for tight outfits on the golf course actually comes from her roots in gymnastics.

“I was a gymnast before I switched into golf. I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that’s just what you wear when you’re wearing a leotard and you’re competing. When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. So I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That’s just how I learned to play the game,” Spiranac said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated (via Men’s Journal).

Paige Spiranac explains her outfit choices on the golf course. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The internet sensation also hopes that her outfits, which are on the skimpier side at times, help people to stop caring so much about what players wear on the course.

“That was always my mindset when I got into golf, and it really rubs people the wrong way which is shocking. They’ll have really intense discussions over if they should wear shorts or pants or a blade collar or a real collar and I’m just out here just in tank tops or spandex and people are like ‘What are you doing?’ But we’re starting to see that change and fashion is a big part of growing the game. We’re moving in the right direction,” Spiranac further told SI.

Paige Spiranac isn’t apologizing for her outfit choices on the golf course. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for ACM)

Spiranac is famous for her golf content.

There’s no incentive for Spiranac to dress in more traditional golf outfits seeing as how she’s literally famous for doing the exact opposite.

She didn’t get nearly four million Instagram followers by playing it safe and boring on social media. Spiranac didn’t become famous for just wearing something out of the pro shop.

The former SDSU golfer built a powerhouse brand for herself by pushing the limits. That translates to money, and thus, Paige Spiranac isn’t going to stop, whether her critics like it or not.

Paige Spiranac responds to people who might not like her outfits. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

The content train rolls on for Spiranac, and we all know she’s not going to deviate from the lane she’s carved out.