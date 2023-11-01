Paige Spiranac Offers Very Blunt And Direct Tips For Being An IG Golf Star

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac isn’t shy about what gets clicks, racks up views and generates likes online.

Spiranac has been a star on Instagram ever since her days golfing at SDSU came to an end, and she started an entire new genre of influencers.

Female golf influencers.

Paige Spiranac was the first woman to take to Instagram to start combining golf with modeling (is that the correct term?), and it’s been a huge success.

Paige Spiranac goes viral with video offering tips on how to be a golf influencer. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac offers tips on how to be an Instagram golf star.

She currently has just under four million Instagram followers. Yeah, it’s safe to say her formula is a proven one, and she now wants to help more women do the same.

“Up and downs are important to lowering scores. For me, it’s about upping views. So, pull up on that skirt and pull down on that top. Perfection. Next, I need you to over-sexualize every movement. Teeing up the ball is never sexy until today. But this is a golf video. So, position the camera to focus on things that matter. Like, swinging technique and ball flight to show off your ability,” a very self-aware Spiranac told her followers in a video about how to properly be a golf influencer.

She also noted that it doesn’t matter how you play as long as you can make “the girls jiggle wiggle.” Interesting analysis for sure, Paige!

Spiranac is self-aware.

You might be able to say a lot of things about Paige Spiranac, but the one thing you definitely can’t say is that she’s not self-aware.

Have you guys ever met Instagram models? I have multiple times. It’s a bit of a weird situation. Some are super cool, but many take themselves way too seriously.

They’re Instagram models – not nuclear experts working at CERN. There’s nothing wrong with being an Instagram influencer. It’s clearly been very successful for Spiranac over the years, and she’s leaning into it. The OutKick fan favorite isn’t pretending to be someone she’s not or taking herself too seriously.

I think that was obvious once she talked about making “the girls jiggle wiggle” in a fashion that made it clear she’s a solid troll.

Paige Spiranac offers tips on how to go viral on Instagram. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Spiranac continues to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with online, and we might have to get her out on the course with OutKick for some golf challenges. Now that’s the kind of content the internet definitely craves!