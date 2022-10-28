Paige Spiranac Gets Ready For The World Series In A Skimpy Uniform

The first pitch of the Word Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros is set to be delivered Friday night. Fans everywhere can’t wait to see how this series will play out. Is the hot Wild Card team going to take down the American League’s best team, who has yet to lose in the playoffs?

Count our favorite golf/sports influencer Paige Spiranac among those looking forward to watching the series. She has a full uniform and everything. Well, as full of a uniform as she’s going to put together.

Social Influencer Paige Spiranac throws out the first pitch during Brewers and Yankees (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s good to see Paige is back in on baseball after her experience throwing out the first pitch in Milwaukee earlier this season. She said at the time that people were fat-shaming her.

“In Milwaukee people were like, ‘she’s gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.’ It was insane,” she said.

“People were like, ‘you don’t look like yourself.’ But, here’s the thing. When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There’s a lot that goes into getting a nice picture.”

Paige has obviously put all of that behind her for this look. Her skimpy uniform shows plenty of skin. She shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “World Series starts tonight! Who do you have winning? The Astros or Phillies?”

Paige Spiranac Knows Baseball

Prior to setting social media on fire with her unique take on a baseball uniform — and, for the record, the belt is a very nice touch — Paige shared some of her knowledge of the game with her followers.

In a segment she calls “Basics with Paige,” she went over some basic terms from the game of baseball. As the titles suggests it wasn’t anything too complicated. She went over things like cleanup hitter and frozen rope.

It would have been nice for her to go over terms like sign-stealing and banging on trashcans. Or maybe even buzzers or things of that nature given one of the teams in the World Series. Nonetheless she got the basics across and coming from golf’s No.1 influencer that’s all you can ask.

While we may not be able to look into the future to see who will win the series, we can go ahead and crown Paige’s baseball look as a winner.