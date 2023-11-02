Paige Spiranac Explains Why Her Boobs Have ‘Gotten A Lot Bigger’ Over The Years

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac has never been one to shy away from the attention that her boobs have received. She’s turned that attention into an unstoppable brand.

The world’s No. 1 golf influencer has made content featuring her boobs and gone to battle defending them over the years. Paige isn’t shy about answering questions about her boobs when asked by her almost 4 million Instagram followers either.

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week she did a Q&A session on the platform and was asked whether she ever gets annoyed by questions about whether her breasts are real. The pageviews machine didn’t answer with a standard yes or no response.

Paige dug deeper into why so many people ask her the question in the first place. She gets it and doesn’t exactly know what’s going on with her boobs all the time.

“They’ve actually gotten a lot bigger, and so I can see a lot of people being confused by like when I first started this,” Spiranac responded. “I’ve always had, like, a chest, but not like this. And it’s because I’ve gained weight and I’ve talked about all those reasons.”

Nobody’s Better Than Paige Spiranac At Influencing

“But I can see why people question it, and they’re confused sometimes because it’s like, one week they’re here and one week they’re there and, like, next year they’re here and it’s like, what is going on? I don’t know. I don’t know,” she continued.

“It’s just that the human body is a magical thing.”

That’s the best answer you’re ever going to receive about the topic. No Paige doesn’t get annoyed with the repeated questions about whether or not her boobs are real. She gets it.

She’s been in the game for a longtime. Over the years her weight has changed and her boobs have followed suit. Not to mention the magic of the human body.

All of that adds up to nonstop questions and an incredible amount of social media engagement. Call me crazy, but all of that is good for Paige’s business.