Paige Spiranac Drops ‘Happy Place’ Towel Featuring Boobs & Beer

Paige Spiranac has done it again. She’s found a way to top herself which at this point is her biggest challenge and possibly her greatest ability.

Earlier this week the world’s No. 1 Instagram golf influencer and “Sexiest Woman Alive” teased that another one of her towels was on its way.

The teaser included a sneak peek from the photo shoot that was used to create the new towel. In the sneak peek Paige is in a white bra holding a pitcher of beer.

Friday was the big day and Paige dropped her “Happy Place” towel while sharing more looks from the photo shoot. It turns out her new towel was inspired by the movie Happy Gilmore.

The towel, which has already sold out, is described on the site this way, “When you feel the cards are stacked against you and your game isn’t going as expected, just go to your Happy Place.”

“This Devant towel is the perfect high quality accessory to keep the fun in your game and get you to the 19th hole where cold beers and good friends are waiting for you.”

Nobody does golf content better than Paige

Hey you, yes you! Go buy your towel now😍 Purchase here-https://t.co/lAehHhuikI pic.twitter.com/4VPWQylGNr — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 26, 2022

I don’t know how anyone competes for the No. 1 golf influencer spot with Paige. She’s just on another level when it comes to content. There’s nobody better at doing it.

Every once in awhile there are those who come out of nowhere and seem like they could come for Paige’s crown.

She then creates something new to push any possible competition back down with the rest of the pack. That’s exactly what she’s done here.

Paige is still head and shoulders above the competition. That’s where she’ll likely stay until she hangs up her content crown.