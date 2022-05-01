Paige Spiranac Does NFL Combine Drills, Social Media Goes Crazy

The 2022 NFL Draft was exciting and full of young talent … including Paige Spiranac, who tried her hand at combine drills.

In the spirit of the draft, PointsBet Sportsbook — which employs Spiranac as an ambassador – shared a video of the former DI golfer and current social media star performing at her “combine.”

I’m so athletic — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 28, 2022

Spiranac managed a 19-inch vertical leap and a 5.5 in the short shuttle.

The golfer almost completing one “rep” on the bench press said, “did I just beat Mac Jones?”

Mac Jones didn’t deserve the slander 😭 — Corbin Balke (@corbinbalke) April 29, 2022

I think you may need a little extra work with your bench press. Other than that, pretty impressive 🤩 — Craig Horner (@ProspectorGold) April 28, 2022

Spiranac went on to complete the 20-yard-dash in 2.97 seconds and then the short shuttle in 5.5 seconds.

I would trade all my picks for the next 5 drafts to take Paige #1! Lol pic.twitter.com/ZsAVTTpENZ — Tim Wing (@Winger23) April 28, 2022

We may have something to look forward to, though. Could Round 2 be coming in July? We’ll wait and see.

Round 2 coming this July 4th — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 28, 2022

Here’s Instagram’s No. 1 golfer:

