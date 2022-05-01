Paige Spiranac Does NFL Combine Drills, Social Media Goes Crazy

The 2022 NFL Draft was exciting and full of young talent … including Paige Spiranac, who tried her hand at combine drills.
In the spirit of the draft, PointsBet Sportsbook — which employs Spiranac as an ambassador – shared a video of the former DI golfer and current social media star performing at her “combine.”
Spiranac managed a 19-inch vertical leap and a 5.5 in the short shuttle.
The golfer almost completing one “rep” on the bench press said, “did I just beat Mac Jones?”
Spiranac went on to complete the 20-yard-dash in 2.97 seconds and then the short shuttle in 5.5 seconds.
We may have something to look forward to, though. Could Round 2 be coming in July? We’ll wait and see.
Here’s Instagram’s No. 1 golfer:
