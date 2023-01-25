Paige Spiranac Talks Diet Secrets For ‘Excellent Body’

Paige Spiranac isn’t a fan of strict diets.

The Instagram star is known for her golf tips and spicy content that has led to millions of followers on social media.

Paige Spiranac talks diet secrets. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

During a recent Q&A with fans, Spiranac was excellent about the “secret” to her “excellent body,” and unlike all the fitness grifters out there, she’s not a fan of fads or clamping down.

In fact, it sounds like the opposite is true. She said the following on her Instagram story (via BroBible):

I have tried it all. My body weight has fluctuated a ton throughout the years. More due to just personal changes in my life, going through stress and then being happy and then stress. All that stuff really affects my body. But right now I feel like I am the healthiest and happiest I have ever been. For me it’s intuitive eating and not restricting myself. Any time I’m on a strict diet, then I will gain weight so fast after because I am just like b*tch eating everything afterward.

Paige Spiranac doesn’t need your strict rules or fads.

Anyone who has ever logged onto Instagram or social media knows it’s loaded with people looking to sell you the latest diet trick or promote the newest trend.

Most of it is garbage. No matter what the newest take is, you can immediately find another take refuting it. However, there’s a lot of money to be made, and that’s why people promote their diet tips.

Paige Spiranac reveals she’s not a huge fan of strict diets. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Berenberg Invitational)

Spiranac has chosen a different path. For her, strict dieting only leads to “b*tch eating everything” after she’s done. Obviously, that’s not going to work.

So, she just refuses to do it and instead opts for “not restricting” herself. Well, it must be working because her star is only shining brighter with every passing day.

Paige Spiranac talks diet secrets to her “excellent body.” She’s not a big fan of strict diets. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

While most fitness influencers are relatively unknown, Spiranac is rocking more than 3.7 million Instagram followers. Clearly, whatever she’s doing is working.

As for me and most bros out there, I’ll stick to red meat, beer and popcorn. It might not work for the Instagram influencers, but it’s been working for great Americans for decades.