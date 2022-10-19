Paige Spiranac Details Two Keys To Her Instagram Success

The list of the most followed golfers on Instagram for 2022 was released last week by Golf Magic. The name on top of the list might surprise the casual golf fan.

That name is the No. 1 golf influencer in the world, Paige Spiranac. She has 600,000 more followers than the next person on the list. Some guy named Tiger Woods. Ever heard of him? Tiger has 3 million followers.

Paige Spiranac attends The 2019 ESPYs in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Paige’s impressive lead over Tiger is nothing compared to how many more followers she has than the other golfers on the list. The 10th place golfer is Bubba Watson, and he falls short of a million followers.

I’ll let you do the math on that follower count gap. But it’s a lot.

REVEALED – The most followed golfers on Instagram for 2022!@PaigeSpiranac takes the top spot again for 2022! 600,000 more followers than Tiger Woods 💪 pic.twitter.com/NuS9cLjAse — GolfMagic (@GolfMagic) October 14, 2022

So why is there a person on top of the most followed golfers on Instagram list that doesn’t play golf professionally? If you’re familiar with Paige’s work at all you can probably take a wild guess.

If you’re not familiar with her work, or you know how much fun she is, then I’ll let Paige detail the key to her Instagram success. It’s a formula she has been using for a long, long time now. She did create the whole sports influencer thing after all.

She’s Not Wrong Is She?

Here’s how she responded to her name being on top of the list with more than 3.6 million followers. She tweeted out, “This just in. Men like golf and boobs.”

This just in. Men like golf and boobs. https://t.co/npsesP4B4t — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 14, 2022

It’s simple, it’s to the point, and it’s very accurate. It’s all those things and it’s completely on brand for Paige.

The admission about her secret to her success comes after another admission she made earlier this month where she appeared to be rethinking her business model following increased incidents with body-shamers. Her first pitch in Milwaukee was one of the latest incidents.

“In Milwaukee people were like, ‘she’s gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.’ It was insane,” Spiranac added. “People were like, ‘you don’t look like yourself.’ But, here’s the thing. When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There’s a lot that goes into getting a nice picture.”

Paige blames being named the “world’s sexiest woman” by Maxim for the increased scrutiny. It’s not easy being the best at what you do. Everyone wants to bring you down.

It looks like the body-shamers were able to bring her down just a little. This tweet looks like it might have gotten her back on track.

It could be an indication that she plans to stick with what got her on top of that list. Why not? She hasn’t lost a step.