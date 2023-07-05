Paige Spiranac Celebrates National Bikini Day While Fending Off Recent Attacks

Videos by OutKick

Pageviews Paige Spiranac refuses to stay out of the news cycle, and I’m not sure anyone is complaining.

While some are still posting raunchy pictures from the Fourth of July, Spiranac has already moved on. Been there, done that, ate a hot dog. That’s old news.

The World’s No. 1 Golf Influencer is now celebrating another huge day, which, frankly, I didn’t know existed: National Bikini Day.

Apparently, it’s today! That one snuck up on me quick, but, to be fair, I also don’t wear bikinis. So while I didn’t have this big day circled on the calendar, Paige Spiranac did and we’re all better off for it.

Happy National Bikini Day! Click here for more-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/CYzNSHlF0V — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 5, 2023

Enjoy National Bikini Day with Paige Spiranac

Absolute heater once again from Pageviews, and this one comes on the heels of some big time controversy.

In case you missed it, Spiranac celebrated America’s birthday by crushing some beer and hammering a couple hot dogs. She shared the big day on social media, and apparently angered some wokes because it was too revealing?

“You act as if I’m naked. I’m in a bikini,” Spiranac responded to one angry troll who then deleted his tweet like a typical Keyboard Warrior.

“Nothing wrong with the human body. I dressed appropriately for the event at brewers stadium and create content on my own social media platforms for my audience,” she continued. “I don’t create content for children and they should never even see this because children shouldn’t be on social media.”

Yeah, I’m sure George Washington was just rolling over in his grave over this one:

POV: you’re enjoying a hot dog and beer with me pic.twitter.com/knQoiBhU8M — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2023

Add “eating a hot dog in a bikini” to the list of things people are mad about lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2023

I’m with Pageviews all the way here. Plenty of things to be angry about in today’s world, but eating a hot dog in a bikini ain’t one of them.

If that triggers you, you’ve got some pretty deep issues going on that you need to work out pretty quickly.

Looks like Paige Spiranac didn’t let the idiots get her down, though. She could’ve easily just skipped National Bikini Day and taken a break, but you don’t get to the top of the content mountain taking days off.

Bill Belichick doesn’t believe in that crap and neither does Paige Spiranac. I’m just glad it was Paige celebrating the big day and not Bill.