Paige Spiranac Causes A Stir With Her Memorial Tournament Milkshake Video

Content genius Paige Spiranac is back this week with yet another brilliant moment in content history in the form of a video where she makes milkshakes like those at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial golf tournament that all the golfers rave about.

Legend has it that The Memorial milkshakes started in 1976 when Nicklaus made it a priority to give “guys whatever they’d like” at the tournament and milkshakes took off.

“It just happened,’’ Nicklaus told The New York Post in 2020. “We always tried to take care of everybody and somebody decided, ‘How about a milkshake?’ ’’

And now Paige Spiranac is turning the milkshakes into Internet art.

Paige Spiranac makes a traditional vanilla ice cream, peanut butter and chocolate sauce milkshake like players enjoy at The Memorial / Twitter

Spiranac’s Memorial milkshake:

• (3) scoops of vanilla ice cream

• 1 large tablespoon of peanut butter

• A healthy spray of chocolate sauce

• Shot of milk

• Blend

• Top with whipped cream

Now, the critics are saying that Paige’s Memorial milkshake is too watery because when she dripped milkshake all over her floor during video production, but the haters are always looking to pick apart content creators for the smallest of errors.

Look, you can always throw more ice cream into the blender and thicken the shake to where it’s a brick.

Like Paige has time to do multiple shots for a one-minute video that’s about to be seen by millions of fans. You get the idea. Milkshakes, The Memorial, content genius Paige Spiranac, a slow Tuesday with the NHL Western Conference Finals about to fire up.

This is how you internet.

As for which milkshake Jack Nicklaus prefers, The Bear explained that he goes with the Buckeye milkshake that features vanilla malt.

Paige is such a content genius that now I’m thinking of buying vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup for the first time in like two decades.

Well done.