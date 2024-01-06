Paige Spiranac Calls For TikTok To ‘Free The Cleavage’ After Being Shadow Banned By The App

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac ended 2023 as the second most popular golfer in the country based on Google Search. The only golfer more popular than she was last year: Tiger Woods.

That’s incredible considering she’s no longer a professional golfer. It goes to show you why she’s been named the World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer and the impact she has on the sport.

Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

You would think that social media apps would be tripping over themselves trying to get Paige to bring her unbelievable popularity and millions of followers to their platforms. However, that’s not the case.

While she continues to clean up on Instagram and X, where she has 3.9 million and 971k followers, respectively, she claims she’s been shadow banned on TikTok. The reason for the reduced reach? Her cleavage.

Now if the folks over on TikTok thought that one of the OGs of the influencing game was going to stand for such a thing, they have another thing coming. Paige hopped on X and launched her “Free the cleavage” campaign.

I’m shadow banned on TikTok all because of some little innocent cleavage. Free the cleavage! — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 4, 2024

Paige isn’t the only major influencer to levy the shadow ban claim against TikTok recently. Olivia Dunne called them out back in December for hitting her with a shadow ban.

The numbers appeared to support the NIL queen’s accusations. As do they now for Paige. She’s seen a steady decline in numbers over the last couple of months that dropped off a cliff the last few days.

She went from regularly hitting several hundreds of thousands of views for each video on TikTok, and occasionally hitting millions of views, to nothing over two hundred thousand.

TikTok doesn’t approve of this video but I know X will #freethecleavage pic.twitter.com/RBn2Wuii08 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 4, 2024

Paige Spiranac Is Taking The Fight To TikTok

That’s odd considering she has 1.5 million followers on the platform. Even more puzzling, and supportive of her shadow ban claim, is the views on her last four videos. Only two of them have reached five-figures in views and none of them have reached the 34k mark.

If Paige isn’t going to bow down to country clubs, she’s sure as hell isn’t going to bow down to some spy app for the Chinese government. She’s going to continue to make her content.

The “Free the cleavage” campaign isn’t going anywhere. In fact, neither is her cleavage content. She’s going to dare them to ban her entirely.

TikTok can play its games with someone else. Paige isn’t the one. She hasn’t changed her content for the haters and she’s not going to do so to make nerds creating algorithms to suppress her content happy.

A less experienced influencer, or an up-and-comer, might panic in times like these and start altering his or her content. Not Paige, she has ice in her veins and has chosen the side she wants to plant her flag on.

This is a fight all freedom loving Americans can get behind.