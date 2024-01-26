Paige Spiranac-Bryson DeChambeau Sexual Tension Escalates, Nick Saban Wipes Out & Daytona Girls Ready To Go All Night

Videos by OutKick

Hello, and welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — where I’m coming to you live from the Belly of the Beast … Daytona International Speedway!

That’s right. It’s officially racing season. Did you know? Can you feel it?! And you thought you were coming here for Paige Spiranac sex talk. Think again!

Fine. We’ll dive into Paigeviews and Bryson DeChambeau here in a bit. I promise.

But, I am at the track today for the first time since last August ahead of tomorrow’s Rolex 24.

It’s a little-known race here in the states but a massive one internationally. I’m obviously partial to the Daytona 500, but I’ll say this — the Saturday of the Rolex 24 is the most fun day of the year at the track. Easily. Not even close.

Ever been? No? Go. Trust me. Forget the grandstands, too. Get yourself an infield pass and go to town. Pop-up bars all over the place. Pools. Fishing. The most expensive cars you’ll ever see in your life just strewn across the infield.

Hop on the giant ass Ferris wheel to take a load off around Hour 12. Slug Busch Lights from dusk to dawn. Or is it dawn to dusk?

Whatever — do both!

Anyway, point is, it’s worth the trip. Not too pricey, either. Beautiful time of year here in Florida, too. What the hell else do you need?

OK, back to Paige Spiranac! I wrote about her and Bryson shacking up last week and they’re BACK with a 15-minute video full of enough sexual tension to last you a lifetime. No, it’s not one of those videos, animals. You’ll see.

What else? Well, Jemele Hill has chimed back in to tell everyone how pleased she is with all the black coaches that have been hired in the NFL this month. I’m sure she’ll enjoy watching Dan Campbell this weekend!

We’ve also got Nick Saban surfing (!!!), an all-girls team down here in Daytona set to run the Rolex tomorrow, an update from Buffalo Wild Wings and Justin Trudeau being an absolute weirdo up in socialist Canada.

How’s all that sound on a damn Friday?!

Grab yourself one of them fancy international beers for Rolex 24 weekend and strap in for a Friday class:

Start your engines with Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau

You know the drill on a Friday — we don’t mess around. We put our hard-hats on and get to work.

So, we start with the reason everyone’s here … Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau.

I wrote about these two linking up last weekend because the internet all thought they were banging. Paige tweeted out that Bryson was gonna be the next guest on her YouTube show, and society immediately turned that into golf’s next hot couple.

Anyway, the full video finally dropped yesterday and I gotta say — it didn’t disappoint.

Feel free to watch the entire thing. It’s actually pretty good, and I’m not just saying that because it’s Paige Spiranac.

If not, there are a couple one-liners in there that deserve an Emmy.

5:53: (Bryson) That’s a colorful shaft.

(Paige) You like it?

(Bryson) Yeah *camera awkwardly zooms in on his face as he looks away in shame.

And, at 9:00:

Paige: You don’t know how good my hands are.

Bryson: *awkward chuckle.*

I’ve said it 100 times and I’ll say it again now — nobody does the influencer game better than Paige Spiranac. Nobody. Not even close. She leans into everything and hits all the right notes.

No clue if these two are actually a thing or not, but after watching that 15-minute flirt session it wouldn’t take much to convince me. Would be a beautiful thing for about two weeks until the whole thing exploded. Can’t wait.

Do you think I made this putt? pic.twitter.com/ol2tGJnBpn — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 26, 2024

Buffalo Wild Wings burger bandwagon continues to pick up steam

From the golf course to the bar, let’s now check in with Buffalo Wild Wings. I teased it yesterday, and I’ve since gotten ANOTHER email from a member of the class.

For those who are new, I’m a big Buffalo Wild Wings guy — not for the wings, but for the burger. Frankly, the wings aren’t anything special. Hooters is better in every way.

But the burger from BWW? I’d put it against any burger in this great, big, beautiful, obese country. The best I’ve ever had. In fact, I just had another one earlier this month at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Dothan, Alabama and it still holds up.

Turns out, I’m not alone! You guys listen!!!

From T:

I’m a HS AD going to an away basketball game last night…wanted TX RH but couldn’t find one, so I ended up @ B-Dubs…Was going to hit the Tuesday Night Traditional Wings special. However, in the back of my mind I was like “One of the dudes from Outkick said ‘Trust me, the B-Dubs burgers are awesome.'”

I thought WTF, and ordered the Bacon Hatch Burger…I had gotten Caribbean Jerk sauce to dip my fries in, and I added it to the existing burger….

It was PHENOMENAL… I am salivating typing this email and remembering it… Thanks for the hot tip, brother… I will be back… If you like the Caribbean Jerk @ all, try adding it to your next burger… That’s all, carry on…

Thanks, T! My guy! Adding the CJ is one hell of a twist, too. I’m all in. Also love the Nightcaps grind on high school basketball road trips, too. Appreciate that.

From, Neil:

I saw your tease on the B-Dub cheeseburger. I haven’t eaten a wing there in years. But I’m all in on the All American Cheeseburger. I can send dozens more. All hail Nightcaps.

You have a seat in Nightcaps class any damn time, Neil. Right on. Look at that thing. Perfection. All-American indeed. I love this freaking country.

Finally, from Marc:

Just read you for the first time this morning. Tony Romo…bla…bla.

Literary genius… thank you! Best stuff I’ve scrolled through in years.

Jemele Hill is pumped for this diverse NFL coaching cycle

OK, that last one had nothing to do with Buff’s burgers, but Marc sounds like someone who would certainly appreciate one. Welcome to class! Literary genius? Nice change of pace from first-time reader Alan, who did NOT appreciate my Tony Romo take from Monday:

Your article seems to me to be the biggest waste of the human language. Mostly negative and tempered with the author’s arrogance. My first and last read of your drivel.

Hey, Alan — you think Tony Romo is good. Tells me everything I need to know. Also, it’s my class. Of course I’m arrogant. You ever had this kind of power? It’s addicting. Do appreciate the use of the word drivel, though. You don’t hear that often. Good stuff.

Now, let’s check in with Alan’s favorite writer, Jemele Hill!

Last NFL offseason, DeMeco Ryans was the only Black coach hired out of 5 openings. This offseason, 3 Black coaches have been hired as head coaches already.



It’s giving progress? https://t.co/LH56T8uite — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 25, 2024

Nick Saban surfs, Justin Trudeau claps and Jim Harbaugh flies commercial

So predictable. Jemele never misses a good opportunity to inject race into a discussion. She’s undefeated in that regard. She’s made a career out of it. Not a good one, but a career. We all have to make a living in Joe’s economy I reckon.

Speaking of … have a beer, Joe! It’s Nightcaps, after all:

WTF is he saying? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PhnRDGia3L — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 25, 2024

I mean, what are we doing here? Seriously. I don’t get it. The next few months are going to be WILD if this is really who the dems are trotting out there.

OK, let’s rapid-fire this sucker into a weekend of non-stop racing.

First up? Nick Saban has made the natural transition to the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida mere weeks into his retirement:

Nick Saban on a boogie board, America thanks you for your service @kristensabanset pic.twitter.com/NllzaSy7n8 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) January 26, 2024

As someone who’s lived here his whole life, I can tell you that boogie boarding is garbage. Stupid thing to do at the beach. Waste of time. All you do is wipe out for hours and hours, get an insane amount of salt in your nose, and feel like ass the rest of the day.

The Florida beach is for drinking and Pub subs. That’s all. You’ll learn, Nick. Welcome to my state!

As for you, Justin, feel free to stay as far away as possible:

🚨 Lexie Adzija (3)

🍎 Brianne Jenner

🍏 Amanda Boulier pic.twitter.com/lXGKa6Ie7t — PWHL Ottawa (@PWHL_Ottawa) January 25, 2024

Trudeau learn to clap at Whit’s lasagna cooking class? pic.twitter.com/OiIzv3oonz — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 25, 2024

Lunatic. Psycho stuff there from Justin Trudeau, but then again, are we surprised? I mean, are we?

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. Still my favorite ongoing line they all use when they inevitably get COVID. What a world.

You know who ain’t using that line? Jim Damn Harbaugh. Man of the people!

A couple things — Harbaugh said his wife, Sarah, did not accompany him to Los Angeles for the second interview.



And I was told this afternoon he “insisted” on flying commercial to DTW instead of Chargers flying him home private. — angelique (@chengelis) January 26, 2024

The Rolex 24 field takes us into the weekend

I only share that so I can update everyone on the aviation industry. I skipped yesterday because I needed a break, but buddy, we are BACK!

Time to add to this list:

The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the FAA. https://t.co/lA378u6xqQ https://t.co/EhAD5FCPqc — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 24, 2024

Let’s recap … in the last three weeks we’ve had:

A door blow out of a MAX plane at 16,000 feet.

Another MAX plane get recalled because the bolts weren’t tight (what a year for MAX!)

A Utah man get sucked into the engine of a commercial airliner.

The FAA making a push to hire people with severe mental health issues (you have to check a box, you know)

A SpiceJet passenger (sounds like my kind of airline) gets locked in the bathroom for 90 minutes.

Boeing 747 catches fire in mid-air.

Virgin Atlantic flight called off because of missing bolts.

Boeing 757 loses a wheel while lining up for takeoff.

No big wheel! (See what I did there? That’s funny. Take that, Alan!). It’s the Year of the Road Trip, class. You heard it here first.

Now, let’s hit the road with the Rolex 24 girls — mostly Katherine Legge, who’s making her 12th Rolex start this weekend — and have ourselves a big weekend.

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

We think Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau are a thing? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.