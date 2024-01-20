Paige Spiranac, Bryson DeChambeau Address Sex Rumors Head On

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac saw all the pageviews going elsewhere — RGIII, Jay Gruden, Hugh Hefner’s wife, etc … — and decided enough was enough. So, naturally, she stunned the golf world by doing a collab with Bryson DeChambeau and BAM — we now have sex rumors flying left and right.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you stay two steps ahead of the content game at all times.

Nobody does it better than Paigeviews, and this is why. Spiranac has been eerily quiet since the start of the new year with only a few ripples here and there on social media, but that all changed Friday when she popped her head BACK in with Bryson DeChambeau.

Naturally, things took OFF like a rocket pretty much instantly:

Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person he was nothing but kind, funny, and self deprecating. Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens… pic.twitter.com/WYjRd0lyNH — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 20, 2024

Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau are on the attack in 2024

Again — there is nobody who does the influencer/content game better than Paige Spiranac. She hits all the right notes and knows she’s hot, has huge boobs and will have to almost always address sex rumors when she puts up content with a guy.

Hell, she even had a follow-up tweet basically complaining about everyone in the comments asking her if her and Bryson were shagging, but then deleted it. Sad.

Anyway, it’s like clockwork, and happened immediately in the above post from Paige. Every third comment is about her and Bryson DeChambeau banging. That’s it. That’s the internet. It’s what they (we) do. It’s why this is the greatest country on this planet, frankly.

Now, let’s not forget who Bryson DeChambeau used to date, either. He’s not exactly shy about dipping his toe into the golf influencer pool:

What a throwback! Remember Lilia Schneider — the Marian U golfer who turned the world upside down a few years back when she rode with Bryson in his golf cart? Electric time.

Anyway, those two haven’t really made any noise since, so I assume that relationship ended when Bryson joined the Saudis. Just a guess.

But it looks like Paige Spiranac is ready to pounce, and that’s perfectly fine with us in the content game. Golf season is ramping up big time, and that means it’s time for Paigeviews to get back to the top of the Google Algorithm chart.

Addressing Bryson DeChambeau sex rumors is a good way to start.