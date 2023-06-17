Paige Spiranac Bobblehead Night At Brewers Game, Jordan Spieth F-Bomb & A ‘You Can’t Beat Oral’ Roberts CWS T-Shirt

Videos by OutKick
Happy Father’s Day Weekend
I have five yards of mulch on the way later this morning. There are garden beds to clean up. There are rocks to move. The sun is out. The birds are happily going about their business. The baby rabbits are on the run due to the rabbit-killing Doodle living in this house.
And I’ll probably fire up the grill. That’s Father’s Day weekend around here this year after spending last weekend blowing it out on the golf trip. It’s time for a nice, relaxing weekend just getting things done and making things look nice before I sit my fat ass in front of the patio TV for the U.S. Open and the Cincinnati Reds game.
Now I just need to find a way to watch MY Reds.
Remember, one of the reasons I switched from AT&T to YouTubeTV was that it was cheaper and I no longer had a reason to keep a package where I was paying for baseball games. Now MY Reds are actually watchable in mid-June and I’m left scrambling.
Am I really about to drop money on MLBTV? This is a bizarre thought to have going through my head.
Speaking of Father’s Day, I got a call Thursday from my dad who announced his latest cancer scan was completely clean and now he has just one more treatment and he’s done with whatever was being pumped into his body for the last two years. We never discussed what that was.
But, now he’s finishing up. “It looks like I’m going to be around for the foreseeable future,” was his message.
Here he is 10 days ago at Watson’s Windy Point Lodge in the middle of nowhere Ontario. He said between the four of them, they caught something like 300 fish in one day at the mouth of some hotspot where they couldn’t stop pulling ’em in.
First-time RVers
• Wyn in Colorado writes:
Summertime brings out camping and outdoor adventures.
On our very first RV trip. Won 4 nights, 5 days at a charity auction last summer (benefits childhood cancer). We’re currently RV’ing across NE and came across this cool spot in Curtis, NE.
Another interesting aspect of Curtis is the Amish population.
Tomorrow it’s off to the rodeo At Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.
Happy Summering everybody. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in SC’s Nation.
TNML theme song
• Bill H. writes:
Have you sanctioned any song to be the official one for TMNL?
I nominate this one from another Joe:
…only, when you hear Saturday, sub, Thursday.
There go the beach tents!
Let’s go to Clearwater for some wicked weather.
The hits just keep coming for Bud Light
Songs that should be banned in public
• Michael V. writes:
I would like to add a song to Randy L’s list that should be banned from being played in public. The Backstreet Boys “I want it that way” should be on it. There are a few boy band songs that are probably worse but I’ll admit this one is personal for me.
The New York Mets used to play Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” in the middle of the 8th inning at every home game which is a great choice because it’s a classic and Billy Joel is from Long Island. This year they allow the fans to choose from three different songs, Piano Man and I Want It That Way are two of the choices.
I have been to three home games and the Backstreet Boys have won every time, all by very narrow margins which makes me think the voting is rigged because there is no way this should happen in New York. To add insult to injury, the scoreboard then finds every millennial and gen z guy who is lip-singing and posing as if they are making a boy band video.
The whole thing is nauseating to me but I am hoping that one day reason will prevail and Piano Man will be returned to the 8th inning where it belongs.
• Dan K from Arizona writes:
Just dropping in to say that I’m with Randy L that ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ should never be played again thanks to the White Sox. Those boners took an average song and made it unbearable.
I’d love to add that stupid Mariah Carey “Christmas” song to the list, but all the lemmings who listen to auto-tuned nonsense won’t ever allow that to happen.
Love everything you’re doing.
Mike T. in Idaho got his Father’s Day weekend started with a Detroit-style pizza
And finally, I forgot to get Rob in NC’s TNML report in and that’s not cool because he’s been a huge supporter over the years
• Rob writes:
Joe …up in Killington VT on a annual golf outing with my high school boys. My son took over the TNML. Grass is still growing. Shoutout Bobcat/Stihl/Benjamin……..Proud Dad/Rob NC
Happy Father’s Day to all of you dads out there. Enjoy the weekend. I’m off to get the kids a donut and get them jacked up for a big weekend.
Have fun.
