Paige Spiranac Bobblehead Night At Brewers Game, Jordan Spieth F-Bomb & A ‘You Can’t Beat Oral’ Roberts CWS T-Shirt

Happy Father’s Day Weekend

I have five yards of mulch on the way later this morning. There are garden beds to clean up. There are rocks to move. The sun is out. The birds are happily going about their business. The baby rabbits are on the run due to the rabbit-killing Doodle living in this house.

And I’ll probably fire up the grill. That’s Father’s Day weekend around here this year after spending last weekend blowing it out on the golf trip. It’s time for a nice, relaxing weekend just getting things done and making things look nice before I sit my fat ass in front of the patio TV for the U.S. Open and the Cincinnati Reds game.

Now I just need to find a way to watch MY Reds.

Remember, one of the reasons I switched from AT&T to YouTubeTV was that it was cheaper and I no longer had a reason to keep a package where I was paying for baseball games. Now MY Reds are actually watchable in mid-June and I’m left scrambling.

Am I really about to drop money on MLBTV? This is a bizarre thought to have going through my head.

Speaking of Father’s Day, I got a call Thursday from my dad who announced his latest cancer scan was completely clean and now he has just one more treatment and he’s done with whatever was being pumped into his body for the last two years. We never discussed what that was.

But, now he’s finishing up. “It looks like I’m going to be around for the foreseeable future,” was his message.

Here he is 10 days ago at Watson’s Windy Point Lodge in the middle of nowhere Ontario. He said between the four of them, they caught something like 300 fish in one day at the mouth of some hotspot where they couldn’t stop pulling ’em in.

First-time RVers

• Wyn in Colorado writes:

Summertime brings out camping and outdoor adventures.

On our very first RV trip. Won 4 nights, 5 days at a charity auction last summer (benefits childhood cancer). We’re currently RV’ing across NE and came across this cool spot in Curtis, NE.

Another interesting aspect of Curtis is the Amish population.

Tomorrow it’s off to the rodeo At Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.

Happy Summering everybody. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in SC’s Nation.

TNML theme song

• Bill H. writes:

Have you sanctioned any song to be the official one for TMNL?

I nominate this one from another Joe:

…only, when you hear Saturday, sub, Thursday.

There go the beach tents!

Let’s go to Clearwater for some wicked weather.

The hits just keep coming for Bud Light

Emailer: "Luke Bryan concert tonight (Friday) in Buffalo. Every other beer line is 10 deep."



Maybe they're at the Labatt Blue line. pic.twitter.com/q20IyiG9mW — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 17, 2023

Songs that should be banned in public

• Michael V. writes:

I would like to add a song to Randy L’s list that should be banned from being played in public. The Backstreet Boys “I want it that way” should be on it. There are a few boy band songs that are probably worse but I’ll admit this one is personal for me.

The New York Mets used to play Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” in the middle of the 8th inning at every home game which is a great choice because it’s a classic and Billy Joel is from Long Island. This year they allow the fans to choose from three different songs, Piano Man and I Want It That Way are two of the choices.

I have been to three home games and the Backstreet Boys have won every time, all by very narrow margins which makes me think the voting is rigged because there is no way this should happen in New York. To add insult to injury, the scoreboard then finds every millennial and gen z guy who is lip-singing and posing as if they are making a boy band video.

The whole thing is nauseating to me but I am hoping that one day reason will prevail and Piano Man will be returned to the 8th inning where it belongs.

• Dan K from Arizona writes:

Just dropping in to say that I’m with Randy L that ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ should never be played again thanks to the White Sox. Those boners took an average song and made it unbearable.

I’d love to add that stupid Mariah Carey “Christmas” song to the list, but all the lemmings who listen to auto-tuned nonsense won’t ever allow that to happen.

Love everything you’re doing.

Mike T. in Idaho got his Father’s Day weekend started with a Detroit-style pizza

And finally, I forgot to get Rob in NC’s TNML report in and that’s not cool because he’s been a huge supporter over the years

• Rob writes:

Joe …up in Killington VT on a annual golf outing with my high school boys. My son took over the TNML. Grass is still growing. Shoutout Bobcat/Stihl/Benjamin……..Proud Dad/Rob NC

Happy Father’s Day to all of you dads out there. Enjoy the weekend. I’m off to get the kids a donut and get them jacked up for a big weekend.

Have fun.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The Cincinnati Reds have won 6 straight and are half a game out of first place. 🔴⚾ #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/46JJOpvByR — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) June 17, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Just me and my bobblehead lol pic.twitter.com/8UGjJ6aJY1 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 17, 2023

Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha pic.twitter.com/dpfXkYd5ib — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 17, 2023

Happy Friday! One of my favorite looks is to pair an oversized sweatshirt with knee high boots. Fashionable & Sporty.. This #Browns hoodie is by @WEARbyEA pic.twitter.com/OOuI9FBIHH — Yvette (@yvettemlaboy) June 16, 2023

Jordan Spieth with one of the loudest F-bombs ever



“Obviously not pleased” 😂 #usopen pic.twitter.com/vSqsQX9Qt2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 16, 2023

Safe to say Justin Thomas is SEARCHING for it. pic.twitter.com/hj4W27PHfn — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) June 17, 2023

A featured item in our 2023 June Auction is this 1996 @TigerWoods Pro-Debut at GMO Hole-In-One on #14 Calligraphy Plaque. A one of kind item from a one of a kind shot in the final round of his pro debut! Auction ends Sunday at 10p ET, place your bids now!https://t.co/msmwHyNRHs pic.twitter.com/d0uDoq8TTj — The Golf Auction (@Golf_Auction) June 16, 2023

Oral Roberts: Wins opening game of the College World Series. #MCWS



T-shirt tents in Omaha: How do we capitalize on this?



Like this: pic.twitter.com/ImPWSa47NV — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 17, 2023

No time for a clever update, too busy slinging shots. We love y'all! #cws2023 #roccosomaha pic.twitter.com/BM0DLNz1rE — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 16, 2023

#OTD Tom Terrific aka The Franchise throws his only career no-hitter. You can feel grandma’s sincere and genuine excitement about this moment. The more excited she was the larger she wrote. #TomTerrific pic.twitter.com/B5xEvGYwbp — Grandma’s Scorebook (@GScorebook) June 16, 2023

THE CINCINNATI REDS ARE .500 pic.twitter.com/xr3ExF5rkA — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) June 17, 2023

There are 4 FBS Stadiums that you can arrive to the game via boat:



1) Baylor – McLane Stadium

2) Pittsburgh – Acrisure Stadium

3) Tennessee – Neyland Stadium

4) Washington – Husky Stadium



CFB bucket list accomplishment is to “Sailgate” at all 4 stadiums⛵️ pic.twitter.com/ORFpUrgLfC — CFB Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) June 16, 2023

What’s the longest shot made in NCAA men’s basketball history you ask? It happened at Marshall University back in 1985! Wow. pic.twitter.com/pr2ntxHVmy — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) June 17, 2023

Wayne Gretzky Game-Used @EdmontonOilers Helmet – 50th Goal in 39 Games, 92-Goal Season 🤯



Bid now in our June Sports Elite Auction: https://t.co/VHLik2FjgP pic.twitter.com/lgxNQXDNgW — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 16, 2023

Sold: 1983 Renault Le Car for $12,000. https://t.co/Uvmia9DoVv pic.twitter.com/2AYbke8kOh — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 16, 2023

Props from the original Gremlins can be tough to come by, which is why Propstore is so excited to present this puppet from the 1984 movie – not only that, this puppet originates from the collection of the film's director, Joe Dante!



Bid now at https://t.co/h8Wa3XdC5C pic.twitter.com/f0I9KycUwo — Propstore (@propstore_com) June 17, 2023

Wolverine's claws are one of the most iconic weapons in all of pop culture – and now you could own them! Bid now on Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Claws from X2: X-Men United in our #PropstoreLiveAuction



Register and bid now at https://t.co/h8Wa3XdC5C pic.twitter.com/pTKDeAAE2o — Propstore (@propstore_com) June 17, 2023

I’m at the #blink182 show and Kourtney Kardashian announced she’s pregnant!!! pic.twitter.com/hPLGKTJ1Ho — Kirbie Barbiecore Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) June 17, 2023

Dumbass security quote of the night: “If you don’t delete that photo, I’m going to report you to Gaming. You realize Gaming is its own police force, right?” Related: You’re full of shit, dude. pic.twitter.com/zld2IGEldS — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) June 17, 2023