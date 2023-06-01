Paige Spiranac Unleashes Absurdly Bad Take About Bandwagon Fans

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac might have solid opinions on a lot of things, but bandwagon fans aren’t one of them.

Anyone who knows anything about sports knows bandwagon fans are the absolute worst. Instead of crawling through the mud and fighting in the trenches for years with your team, they want until they can see the writing on the wall of a championship being likely and then latch on.

As soon as things start to go south, they bail out. It’s a Judas mentality that should be shunned by anyone who takes themselves seriously.

Well, that’s unless you’re Paige Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac chooses the wrong hill to die on when it comes to sports.

Let’s just say I actually deep down believed bandwagon fans weren’t that big of a deal? I don’t believe that, but for the sake of argument, let’s pretend I do.

You know what I wouldn’t do? Make that opinion known to the entire internet. Well, that’s exactly what everyone’s favorite golfer turned Instagram star did.

Paige Spiranac defends bandwagon fans. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

“How do we balance bringing in new people with calling them bandwagon fans? I’m no angel here. I’ve publicly called people out for being a bandwagon fan, but as I mature and get older, I realize that is just stupid. And, I get it. It’s extremely frustrating to see new people become fans of your team when they’re successful when you have been there for your team through all of the highs, and especially all the lows. But, remember, two is always better than one. The more the merrier,” Spiranac foolishly claimed in a recent Twitter video.

How do you feel about bandwagon fans? pic.twitter.com/1Wjn6l7GNC — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 30, 2023

Spiranac is incredibly wrong on this issue.

Again, I think Spiranac makes a lot of good points online. This isn’t about how all her opinions are bad. She didn’t become an internet legend by upsetting people.

Not at all! Her advice videos and content in general is pretty popular. However, she could not be more wrong if she tried on this issue. She’s brutally incorrect.

Bandwagon fans are the worst. The absolute worst. They should be named, outed, shunned from polite society and never allowed at friendly gatherings when a game is happening.

If you weren’t there when the Detroit Lions didn’t win a game, don’t start following along when they eventually win a Super Bowl. If you didn’t cheer for the Wisconsin Badgers during the tough years, you better not be there now that Luke Fickell is in charge of the football program.

Is being a bandwagon fan ever acceptable? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Sports fandom is an all-or-nothing game. Clearly, Spiranac doesn’t get that. It’s wired into your DNA. It’s not up for debate. Once you set your squads, they’re set.

Now, I will allow one exception. If you move to a new city that has a sport you never had growing up (think MLS or NHL), you are free to go wild with them. Anything short of that is unacceptable.

Paige Spiranac is completely wrong on bandwagon fans. (Credit: Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac gets things right a lot, but on this issue, she’s dead wrong. Be better, Paige!