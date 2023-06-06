Paige Spiranac Analyzes The LIV-PGA Tour ‘Spicy’ Merger

Videos by OutKick

While the Big Js are busy analyzing the intricacies of the LIV-PGA Tour merger, those of us embedded within the OutKick Culture Department know it’s our responsibility to stay in our lane.

That means when the Big Js are zigging, we zag.

When the Big Js are busy wondering what this merger means for the future of the game, the OCD (OutKick Culture Department) is busy analyzing the analysis from ladies like Paigeviews, who have their fingers on the pulse of this business.

Because she’s one helluva smart businesswoman who years ago understood that boobs and golf go together, Paigeviews has been very careful to toe the line in the LIV vs. PGA debate. She’s played both sides beautifully and never took bullets for one side or other.

Now she’s free to unload on turds like Golf Channel’s Big Brain Brandel Chamblee and his pontificating on how Phil Mickelson and the LIV crew were killing the sport. Now it turns out, based on a report from OutKick’s golf Big J Mark Harris, the PGA Tour brass decided it was ready to sleep with that Saudi money.

Phil knowing Brandel is about to have the worst day ever with the news of the tour merging with LIV pic.twitter.com/X6zNVYu249 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

I just want to see Brandel’s reaction lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

Paigeviews clearly understands Big Baby Brandel and his fellow jerkoff PGA Tour ride or dies are in a very precarious situation as the Saudis just agreed to dump BILLIONS into a new form of the PGA Tour.

Apparently, the guy never got his hands on any of that blood money and now he might actually be forced to meet the Saudi Bad Boyz 4 Life face-to-face at one of these tournaments that will be partially Saudi-funded.

Now comes the big question: Does Brandel still have the balls to say his peace about the Saudis?

As for the big changes that Paigeviews could see coming to golf, she thinks team golf could be the future. Why? Franchise fees. More ways to sell sponsorships. Buying, trading, selling franchises.

Could fans ultimately own shares of golf teams? Could you buy, sell, trade shares on a weekly basis?

Never forget the likes of Paigeviews, Greg Norman, the Saudi Bad Boyz 4 Life, PGA commish Jay Monahan, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, DJ’s brother, etc. know one thing very well — cold-blooded cash.

In his poem, “Get rich or die tryin’,” the great poet 50 Cent put it best when he penned:

I want the finer things in my life

So I hustle (hustle)

Ni–a you get in my way when while

I’m tryin to get mine

And I’ll buck you (buck you)

I don’t care who you run with, or

where you from

Ni–a f–k you (f–k you)

I want to find the thing thats in my

life

So I hustle (hustle)

Today, the PGA powers got theirs.

More team golf which could be an exciting change of pace — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023