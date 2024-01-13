Paige Spiranac Addresses Breast Reduction Questions With A ‘Boobs 101’ Course

Videos by OutKick

Class is in session and Paige Spiranac is here with a lesson on boobs. Grab something to jot a few notes down, you’re going to want to hear what she has to say on the matter. She is somewhat of an expert on the subject.

This is like getting a free one-on-one lesson on how to shoot three pointers from Steph Curry. Paige is an influencing legend taking the time out of her busy schedule to answer the questions from her concerned following.

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Anyone can take the course, it’s completely free. Although, it is specifically designed for those who slid into the world’s No. 1 golf influencer’s DMs asking if she had a breast reduction.

The “Hello Good Morning” introduction to Paige’s course in a low-cut top makes it clear that she did not have such a procedure. The next slide in her course gets into the nuts and the bolts of what “Boobs 101” is all about.

Paige announces, “Boobs 101 because my DMs have been crazy the past 24 hours lol.”

Apparently there were more than one concerned member of her social media following who thought that it was possible that she snuck off and had a breast reduction.

Those folks obviously haven’t been paying attention. Hopefully this course helps.

Paige Spiranac does a Boobs 101 course for her fans pic.twitter.com/07VihAZWtg — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 13, 2024

Paige Spiranac Puts The Details Of Her Course In Terms Everyone Can Understand

How would one become confused to the point that they thought Paige had gone under the knife? Let’s let the professor answer that.

“I wore a compression workout top yesterday and everyone thought I had a breast reduction which I haven’t,” Paige explained – still on the second slide for those following along.

“Clothes, weight loss/gain, and time of the month all impact how natural breasts look,” she continued.

I know what you’re thinking and so does Paige. What kind of impact do any of those things really have? Well it turns out they can make be quite the difference.

Paige said, “Some days they will look bigger and some days they will look smaller. During that time of the month mine swell almost 2 cup sizes!”

She then wrapped up the course with a “Hope this helps xoxo” before fielding a question from the class and dismissing Boobs 101 for the day.

Class is in session pic.twitter.com/faU8ATcD1B — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 13, 2024

The “question,” which is more of a response to her second slide reads, “Bwahaha, we’ve been bamboozled by women’s clothing and hormone cycles!”

This guy needed it broken down even further into terms he could understand, which Paige did before dismissing class. She said, “Guys think about it this way. Imagine your buddy when it’s freezing cold out compared to when the blood is pumping lol.”

“It’s never the exact same size, same with natural boobs.”

The teacher responds with a relatable example before dismissing class pic.twitter.com/MDyQyCRj1A — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 13, 2024

There you have it. Paige hasn’t undergone breast reduction. Could she have simply responded to all of the DMs? Sure, but where’s the content/fun in that?

Paige didn’t reach the top by passing up on content ideas. When an opportunity presents itself she grabs the bull by the horns.