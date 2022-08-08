Padres Will Power Past Giants

How did your weekend go? If you’re on the Padres or a Padres fan, probably not great. The Dodgers showed they are still the cream of the NL crop. Now the Padres return home to face the Giants.

Alex Wood hasn’t been very good this season for the Giants. Wood did have a stellar July with a 1.65 ERA over five starts. Then followed that with a six-run start in his first August outing.

Against the Padres this year he’s starting his fourth game. In the first three, he allowed seven earned in 14.1 innings. My concern is he allowed 20 total baserunners, so we are talking about a lot of opportunities for the Padres.

I think he can turn in a great performance almost any time, but I think the Padres are going to take some frustration out on him tonight.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Blake Snell is one of the more maligned pitchers that I’ve been writing about this year. I do need to give credit where credit is due, though. Snell has righted the ship quite a bit in the last two months. In July he allowed just eight earned runs in 25.2 innings.

But, he did walk 15 batters in that stretch. That can really hurt you. In his only August start, he has six innings of just one earned run allowed. I think that continues again tonight. I’m going to take the Padres run line. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see the Padres over 4 runs.

