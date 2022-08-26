Padres Should Win by Margin Behind Musgrove

I’m not one to complain, but honestly, this week has been ridiculous. It has been a struggle to produce winning plays, but we had some brutal luck too. In two games, we were down to the last out and had something happen that caused us to either lose or eventually lose. As I’ve said before, we don’t just run and hide during rough periods. We will overcome this too.

Padres vs. Royals, 8:10 ET

Joe Musgrove is having a spectacular season for the most part. There have only been four starts all year that haven’t been quality starts. He also has been eating innings for the Padres. After seeing a lot of pitchers start the year with three or four innings each time, Musgrove started the season with 15 straight starts of six innings or more. Musgrove has been good at keeping the damage down, but one thing that concerns me is the amount of home runs he allows. He’s allowed a home run in each of the last six starts, and has allowed 15 long balls on the season. Luckily for Musgrove, if that’s the way he is allowing runs, he should be safe tonight as the Royals have only hit 104 home runs on the year. Third worst in the majors.

Kris Bubic is going for the Royals. He has really struggled this past month. His last two starts have left a lot to be desired. He has allowed 11 earned runs in 21 innings this month and eight of those have come in his last two starts. At home, he hasn’t had a good campaign. He has allowed 29 earned runs in 48.2 innings, resulting in a 5.36 ERA. It isn’t much of a shock because he’s allowed 81 baserunners in those innings. That many runners on is going to result in some runs.

I really like the Royals to score under 3.5 runs, but at -140, the price is a little high for me. So instead, I think the Padres have a great chance to win by multiple runs. I’m playing the run line at -120 in this one.

