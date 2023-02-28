Toe No! Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Drops Kettlebell On Foot, Likely Out Past Opening Day

Videos by OutKick

In general, it’s been a great time to be a San Diego Padres fan.

Manny Machado is going to be in brown and yellow for the rest of his career. The team added star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency, forming a dominant left side of the infield.

A trade deadline blockbuster brought in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and the team can expect Fernando Tatis Jr. back early in the season.

Even better, team ownership has repeatedly stressed that it’s committed to spending money and doing whatever it takes to win.

READ: SAN DIEGO PADRES OWNER DOESN’T CARE ABOUT MONEY, ‘WE’RE HERE TO WIN A TITLE’

That’s a far cry from most MLB owners, who generally want fans to feel sorry for them considering how difficult it is to own a highly profitable business in a monopoly industry.

But, quite literally, an unexpected blow has derailed all the good times in San Diego.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove fractured his left big toe on Monday after dropping a kettlebell on his foot. The injury and recovery means he’ll likely be out well past Opening Day.

“Minimum of a couple weeks,” before Musgrove can throw again, Bob Melvin says. Considering he’d have to build back up, that puts Musgrove’s Opening Day roster status in some serious doubt. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) February 28, 2023

PEORIA, AZ – FEBRUARY 16: Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres walks between fields at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 16, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Padres Pitching Depth Tested

While the Padres offense is certain to be among the best in the league, this injury deals a significant blow to their starting rotation.

After Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Musgrove, their pitching staff gets very thin, very quicky.

Nick Martinez and Michael Wacha are below average options at best, and actively bad at worst.

Musgrove fell off dramatically after a huge start to the 2022 season, but he still provided 181 innings of above average production.

If he’s able to return relatively quickly, the Padres may be able to piece together a rotation with openers and swing starters. But if this turns into a more substantial, long lasting issue, the Padres may need to look for another blockbuster trade.

Or maybe the Tatis-Soto-Machado-Bogaerts led offense will be so dominant, the thin rotation won’t matter.

At least if Machado doesn’t take too much time in the batter’s box.