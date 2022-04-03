Padres Land LHP Sean Manaea In A Deal With The Athletics

Oakland Athletics LHP Sean Manaea has been traded to the San Diego Padres, MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand reports. A major upgrade to that Padres staff that’s dealt with their fair share of injuries these past couple seasons.

The Athletics get infielder Euribiel Angeles and RHP Adrian Martinez — neither making the Padres’ top 10 prospects list. Heck of a move by Padres GM A.J. Preller on this one.

Sean Manaea has been a bit of a sleeper talent in the American League having pitched in Oakland. That said, the race between the Padres and Dodgers in the NL West is expected to be heated, so Manaea will finally get the spotlight he deserves.

The 6-foot-5 30-year-old left-hander posted a 3.91 ERA over 32 starts in 2021 that’s shown flashes of brilliance. However, he also gave up 25 home runs last year, which is a cause for concern when you consider the pitcher’s park the Oakland Coliseum to be. But this deal makes a ton of sense to build depth in San Diego that allows the front office to focus on that thin outfield. The team is now expected to make another addition to help soften the blow of losing superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. for a couple months to injury.

Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger (just placed on the injured list), Joe Musgrove, and now Sean Manaea. They can really sling it in San Diego. Just don’t know if it’ll all matter when the Dodgers take the field.