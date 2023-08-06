Padres And Dodgers Should Rack Up Runs

Videos by OutKick

Dodgers vs. Padres, 7:00 ET

Sometimes the stars align for Sunday Night Baseball. You get two divisional teams in the hunt for the playoffs ready to battle. If everything goes well, it features two big name starters on the mound. Tonight is not one of those nights, unfortunately. While we get a portion of that – two teams looking to get into the playoffs – the starters are anything but the Aces of their clubs. But, we still have a good chance to bet on this game as the Dodgers take on the Padres.

The Dodgers seemingly have flipped the switch and become a very good ball club once again. They are almost 20 games over .500 after just barely getting over for most of the first half. Their pitching staff still has a lot of holes and question marks, but the offense seems to be doing everything needed to alleviate concerns. They added folks at the deadline to bolster the club and continue to show they are one of the most serious franchises in sports as they continue to go “all-in” each year to try and win. I’m not quite sure that you can call what they added during the deadline anything significant, but at least they were trying. They took a chance on today’s starter, Lance Lynn, in the hope that he could return to his form he had for a few years before this season. Lynn has essentially been throwing batting practice this season for batters as he has a 6.325 ERA, and has allowed 31 home runs and 135 hits over 126.2 innings. He did have one of his better outings of the season in his Dodger debut – he allowed three solo home runs in a seven inning performance during a 7-3 win over Oakland. It was just his seventh quality start in 22 tries.

The Padres are not at .500 yet, but they are inching closer, and honestly none of this makes any sense to me. I think both of these outcomes are possible for the Padres this season: they don’t make the playoffs, or they win the World Series. It is wild to think about, but very realistic that either could happen. Their hitting seems to be getting a bit better, and Juan Soto is starting to look like his old self again. They’ve had two of the lowest ERA pitchers in baseball in July, but they’ve been an average team. I really just can’t make sense of it all. One of their deadline additions, Rich Hill, takes the ball today as they added to the growing number of teams Hill has pitched for. This will be the 13th different jersey that Hill has donned over the years. He’s been an average starter with a 4.76 ERA this season and has played pretty well considering he is the oldest player in baseball. He didn’t face the Dodgers in his time with the Pirates this year, but having been in the league so long, hitters are familiar with him. The team has a .253 batting average against him, but no one has really performed all that well against him.

I’d love to take the Padres here, but I can’t. I’m not going to back Hill on his new team even against Lynn. I think the obvious play is to take the over. Sure, it is Sunday Night Baseball and that can often lead to unders, but this one has two pitchers more than capable of allowing runs. I’ll take the over and hope that they continue to let hitters tee off against them.

