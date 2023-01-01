UFC Star Paddy The Baddy Destroys Internet Troll In Sparring Session

Don’t talk trash to Paddy the Baddy because there’s a real chance he’ll force you to back it up in the octagon.

The English-born rising UFC star has become a sensation in the MMA world, and when a guy wouldn’t stop trolling him on social media, he invited the guy to get in the cage. Shockingly, the guy agreed to do it.

“Give him his due, he’s got a set of cajones,” Pimblett said ahead of the two sparring.

Paddy Pimblett sparred an online troll. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“He’ll get a little lesson but I’m only going to play with him,” the MMA star added before strapping on the gloves and getting after it. As expected, the online troll stood absolutely no chance in the octagon against an elite fighter.

Paddy handed out some karma.

This is an absolutely awesome idea, and it’d be great to see more of it. If if you want to trash a pro athlete, you should have to compete against them.

Let the masses know what’s up and do a little educating. This man stood absolutely no shot. Early in the sparring session, it looked like he might have pulled a muscle by simply walking.

Paddy the Baddy spars random internet troll. (Credit: YouTube video screenshot/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa13p1fxh-w)

If Paddy Pimblett had cut it loose, he would have knocked the troll out within seconds. The fight would have been over before it was even on.

Seriously, he was just toying with this guy like it was an absolute joke.

Here’s some free advice for all the wannabe tough guys out there when it comes to trashing UFC and MMA fighters. If you’re busy blowing up Twitter with your thoughts, odds are you would get crushed in an actual fight against someone with training.

You really think you can take someone who gets paid big money to fight for a living? Think again. It’s like saying you could be a sniper in the Marines just because you go to the range a couple times a year. Not at all, my friends. Not at all.

Props to Paddy the Baddy for dishing out an education to someone who needed it. Be careful with your thoughts on social media. You never know when you might have to actually back it up.