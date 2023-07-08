Pacman Jones Just Ran A 40-Yard Dash In 4.5 Seconds

Videos by OutKick

Adam “Pacman” Jones has still got it.

The former NFL player, who had his share of troubles both legally and with the league, proved that he can still compete with the best of them after running a 40-yard dash in just 4.5 seconds.

So what you say?

Well, throughout its 13-year-career, the average player at the NFL Combine has ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. Jones is right there. Oh, and he’s about to turn FORTY.

Jones revealed his impressive accomplishment during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this past week.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Pacman Jones yesterday attempted a laser-timed 40 (yard dash) on concrete,” McAfee began before joking that Jones had to run “into a slight breeze.” Throughout the week McAfee and his listeners have been debating whether Jones could run faster than 4.5 – with 56% voting that he could not.

“People have been telling me that shit my whole life,” Jones said before his run.

In the end, Jones technically didn’t beat 4.5 seconds (he clocked in at 4.515). But, the former Bengals cornerback proved not only his point, but also just how talented he still is. During his tenure in the NFL, Jones ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds. And it’s wild to think that he’s still right there.

"I can tell this story now.. @REALPACMAN24 was really sticking up for me when he had that altercation at the airport" ~ @SHAQ#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jXe9iH3xDt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2023

Pacman last played in the NFL in 2018 before retiring in 2019. Though, you’d hardly know he’s no longer playing based on how great of shape he’s still in. Pacman, my guy, you’re RETIRED… please stop making the rest of us lazy slobs look bad!