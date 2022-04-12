Packers Still Have Love For Jordan

The NFL usually has two major themes in mid-April: the countdown to the NFL Draft and the second round of free agency. In reality, the timeframe between the start of free agency and the conclusion of the draft — which this year would be March 16th to April 30th — should be referred to as “Silly Season.”

Silly Season is the stretch in which NFL front office types prop their underperforming and/or overpriced players up in hopes of trading them for something beyond an extra Gatorade cooler.

Conditional 2023 7th round pick, anyone?

Not surprisingly, Packers CEO Mark Murphy is using Silly Season 2022 to demonstrate confidence in quarterback Jordan Love, and perhaps incite a few laughs in the process.

“We think (Jordan Love) can be a good player,” Murphy told Packast’s Tom Grossi.

No, seriously. That’s what he said.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy on Jordan Love: "We think he can be a good player, but we haven't seen enough. So I think this preseason will be good for him" As of right now, it doesn't seem like Jordan Love is going anywhere. Full clip: https://t.co/sbwnEoz5Z4 — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) April 8, 2022

Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft. In two seasons with the Packers, Love’s played in just six games, including one start, and completed 58% of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions.

People previously assumed he’d one day be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, but his limited playing time and production have turned that assumption from a foregone conclusion to a laughable proposition.

Though just 23 years old and on an affordable rookie contract, Love has minimal value in the league. And that’s alarming, considering he plays the game’s most important position.

“I think this preseason is important for him,” Murphy added. “I think this preseason will be good for him.”

Thus far, Love has played in only two preseason games — both prior to the 2021 season. However, Murphy thinks that some added reps will showcase Love’s skillset, much the way they did Rodgers when he was playing behind Brett Favre.

“(Love’s) a talented player. I know the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people, but it’s such an important position in our league that investing future assets at the position. …They said the same thing when we drafted Aaron,” insisted Murphy.

In other words, Murphy’s using Silly Season’s open mic night to tell anyone who’ll listen “come and get him” before his value really goes up in August.

Though dates haven’t yet been confirmed, there’s a good chance you can catch Murphy’s Love act later this spring. Rumor has it, Browns GM Andrew Berry will be opening for Murphy, and his Baker Mayfield routine kills.

