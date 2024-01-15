Even Packers’ Special Teams Coach Was Talking Trash To Cowboys After Huge Win In Dallas

Videos by OutKick

Anyone associated with the Green Bay Packers – from the coaching staff, to equipment staffers, to the cleaning crew at Lambeau Field – earned the right to talk trash about the Dallas Cowboys after the beatdown the team handed out in Dallas, and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia took full advantage of the opportunity on Sunday afternoon.

Following Green Bay’s 48-32 win, Bisaccia was caught walking to the Packers’ locker room and shouting “How ’bout them Cowboys” while channeling his inner Jimmy Johnson.

What makes Bisaccia throwing salt in the wounds of the Cowboys even more savage is that he spent four years on Dallas’ staff as an assistant earlier in his career.

“How bout them Cowboys!”#Packers Special Team coordinator Rich Bisaccia is very excited postgame pic.twitter.com/VPoApd7zRN — Lauren Helmbrecht (@lmhelmbrecht) January 15, 2024

It’s safe to say Sunday’s win in Dallas tasted rather sweet for the special teams coach.

Green Bay dominated the contest from the opening kickoff and took a 27-0 lead during the second quarter. While the Cowboys made it somewhat interesting in the second half, the hole they found themselves in was far too deep to ever climb out of.

Jordan Love was incredibly efficient for Green Bay going 16-of-21 through the air for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Aaron Jones had himself a day as well with three touchdowns on the ground.

While Bisaccia doesn’t have a hand in coaching the Packers’ offense, when your team puts on that sort of show on the road in the playoffs you can do just about anything you want in the talking trash department.

Bisaccia and the Packers hit the road again this weekend for a test against the 49ers in San Francisco.