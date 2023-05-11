Video Of Breakout Rookie At Packers Camp Wiped From Internet After Someone Leaked Clip To Media

Videos by OutKick

As Packers minicamp continues in Green Bay, Jamyest Williams is turning heads. Video of one of his best plays from the early season period made its way onto the internet on Wednesday evening and showed him turning on the jets in the open field.

However, come Thursday morning, the video was gone.

Williams, a former Under Armour All-American in the Class of 2017, committed to South Carolina out of high school and spent three years in Columbia as a defensive back. He recorded 86 tackles in 23 games with 13 starts before packing his bags and transferring to Georgia State.

Williams played both ways in three years with the Panthers and made seven total tackles, but spent the majority of his time at running back and went for 1,430 yards and 10 touchdowns on 244 carries. His second year in Atlanta, 2021, was his best.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder played in all 13 games as the primary workhorse out of the backfield.

Although Williams didn’t hear his name called in the NFL Draft, the versatile rookie received an invite to Packers minicamp and has made people pay attention. But only one video clip of his performance exists online.

Jamyest Williams a tryout player from Georgia State has caught the eye a couple times. Compact build with some good quickness. We’ll see if GB picks him up after minicamp. pic.twitter.com/7Kc3rhdxRj — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 6, 2023

On Wednesday night, it was two videos. MLFootball shared a positive assessment of Williams’ game, with a clip from camp.

The tweet was deleted a few hours later because of a bigger concern. Who leaked the video?!

Players are not supposed to film practice footage, let alone share them wider. Staffers are not permitted to share clips either.

NFL teams want to keep everything under wraps, but in this instance, the one snippet of Packers camp made its way into the hands of MLFootball. Someone — and it is entirely unclear as to who was responsible — committed a big no no.