Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Heads To Locker Room With Oblique Injury

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers headed to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday night’s primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury was identified as an oblique strain; Rodgers was deemed questionable to return.

Trainers were monitoring Rodgers throughout the third quarter. He suffered a hard sack from Philadelphia defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in the second quarter and appeared to be wincing in pain before heading to the locker room: clutching his ribs on the final offensive drive.

Fletcher Cox sacks Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/YhjUCsKtjs — Rage Against the Packers (@FurtherAM) November 28, 2022

On that drive, the Packers drove the ball into Philadelphia’s red zone after a barrage of rushing attempts by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, with Rodgers and Packers HC Matt LaFleur actively avoiding any pass attempts.

“Rib block injection and/or flak jacket and return for next offensive serious is my assumption,” OutKick’s ProFootballDoc tweeted once Rodgers left the game.

Coming into the SNF contest, Rodgers was dealing with an avulsion fracture to his right-hand thumb.

Lineup alert: Jordan Love in game at QB for Packers on Sunday in place of injured Aaron Rodgers. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) November 28, 2022

Rodgers left the game with 140 passing yards (11-of-16), two touchdowns and two interceptions.

