Packers Miss Out On Acquiring Chase Claypool Over Small Detail

Green Bay fumbled another shot at acquiring an established wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers. But was it their fault in the case of Chase Claypool?

Claypool, the former Steelers wideout who was traded to the Bears on Tuesday, was reportedly a big target for the Packers’ front office. The Packers reportedly met Pittsburgh’s asking price of a second-round pick for Claypool, but they fell short in the end.

Was it a lack of effort or a lack of quality capital?

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein reported that the Steelers coveted Chicago’s second-round draft pick over the Pack’s, believing that the Bears would end up with a higher pick by season’s end. Chicago surrendered a second-round pick from their own purse rather than Baltimore’s draft pick used to acquire Roquan Smith.

It’s a subtle compliment to the Packers, assuming that they’ll finish with a better regular-season record (a feat not accomplished since 2018), which kept the spree of bad luck rolling for Green Bay.

Seven weeks into the season, the Packers find themselves second in the NFC North (tied with Chicago at 3-5).

On the hot trail to the trade deadline, Green Bay was long considered a suitor for big-name receivers on the trading block, including Texans wideout Brandin Cooks and Bronco Jerry Jeudy.

Now the team is playing with the idea of bringing on Odell Beckham, Jr., nearly eight months removed from an ACL tear injury.

Frustrations have run rampant in Lambeau, with Rodgers reportedly disengaged with fostering the young receiving corps and desperate for some kind of help on offense.

Rodgers must continue to rely on guys like rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, as well as seemingly expired talents like Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb.