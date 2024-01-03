Packers Find Their Franchise QB In Jordan Love While Other Teams’ Experiments Failed

Videos by OutKick

One moment said it all for the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love this season.

On Sunday night when Brian Gutekunst waited for Love in a hallway of Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium and the general manager hugged his quarterback before the two walked happily into the Packers’ locker room, the statement was obvious to anyone who witnessed it.

The Packers have found their quarterback.

‘Sky’s The Limit’ For Jordan Love

Jordan Love, the same guy who admitted before this season he didn’t know if he’s good enough, has pretty much answered the question now. He’s definitely good enough.

“I think Jordan Love, I can’t say enough great things about him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday’s win at Minnesota kept the young Packers in playoff contention. “I think he’s playing at an incredibly high level. Super happy for him because he’s put in a ton of work to get to this point.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s just showing a glimpse of what he can ultimately be.”

That glimpse makes Love and the Packers kind of unique. Multiple teams entered this season hopeful their unproven starter would be good but are departing the season without great success or certainty.

The Packers are not like those teams. Love is not like those other unproven quarterbacks.

Love has offered up evidence he is the future of the franchise. He’s settled the issue for the Packers.

Packers Trust In Love Pays Off Handsomely

And, granted, Love had a rocky start to the season, as perhaps everyone might have predicted for a player with only one start the previous two seasons. He threw five interceptions combined in September and early October losses to Detroit and Las Vegas.

But those struggles have become a distant memory. Love has now delivered 16 touchdown passes and only one interception since Week 11. He is the highest graded quarterback in the NFL since Week 12, according to Pro Football Focus.

The fact is, the Packers have the NFL’s most productive quarterback since the second half of the season began.

Love’s 18 passing touchdowns after the eighth game of the season is first among quarterbacks. His 20 total touchdowns (2 via rush) is first among quarterbacks. His 2,238 passing yards since the eighth game is first among quarterbacks.

Love Continues Packers QB Tradition

Love is a hit in Titletown and both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, who gave the Packers great quarterback play the last 30 years, are seeing a bright future for the club’s new star quarterback.

“Jordan Love is playing as good as any QB in the league and they can be a dangerous team in the playoffs if they get in,” Favre wrote on X this week.

One way to stunt the growth of a young quarterback has always been to blitz him. Make him uncomfortable. Speed up the game so he’s overmatched.

Yeah, defenses have tried that this year.

And while being blitzed more than any other quarterback in the league, Love has responded by throwing 10 TDs and one interception against that extra-man pressure.

“He’s been more consistent as the season’s progressed with a young group around him,” LaFleur said.

Other Teams Failed Trying Same Experiment

What makes all this more impressive is that only one other team has been able to do what the Packers set out to do and have accomplished with Love — the 49ers with Brock Purdy, assuming you didn’t trust his 5-0 record and 107.3 passer rating in 2022.

Other teams opened the season believing their young, unproven quarterback had the right stuff. Like the Packers, they hoped to settle their future at quarterback.

It didn’t play out.

The Atlanta Falcons committed to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback at the beginning of the season and he’s been benched twice and is out of the lineup at season’s end.

The Washington Commanders committed to Sam Howell as their starter. But he’s been benched twice after delivering a 52.3 passer rating, only two TD passes, and eight interceptions since Week 11 — all NFL worst numbers.

Howell will start the season finale against the Cowboys in what feels like an effort to salvage the previous disappointment.

The Patriots committed to Mac Jones (again) to start his third NFL season. He got benched.

The Jets had no choice but to commit to Zach Wilson after Rodgers went out for the season in the opener’s fourth play. He was benched multiple times and has probably played his last game for the team.

Even Justin Fields Not On Same Level

Even the Bears committed to Justin Fields hoping he could take the next logical step in his development. And although Fields has been solid lately, he has by no means become a star. The Bears, owning Carolina’s first overall selection in the April draft, may decide to pick another quarterback.

The contrast in Green Bay is that a victory on Sunday would put them in the playoffs. (There are other scenarios where they get in with a tie or even a loss with other teams losing). This is a familiar situation for the Packers.

“Similar situation to last year,” LaFleur said, “and we couldn’t get it done.”

Last year, the Packers with Rodgers at quarterback needed a win in the season-finale to make the postseason. They lost.

This year, the Packers play the Bears in their season-finale. But they meet the same challenge as last year with their new franchise quarterback.

Jordan Love.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero