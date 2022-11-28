Packers, Eagles Rack Up The Yards In Offense-Driven First Half

Don’t adjust your TV set: this Sunday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers (yes, the Packers) has been an offensive masterclass after one half.

Sunday night’s primetime game got off to a hot start, with both teams leading the highest-scoring first quarter of the NFL season with a combined 27 points.

The Eagles appeared to outmatch Green Bay early on, taking a 15-0 lead after Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders rushing scores, respectively.

Though the Eagles drew first blood, a missed PAT by Jake Elliott left the Packers in distance to take the lead.

A number of Philadelphia flubs kept GB alive in the game.

In the second quarter, a screen-pass attempt to AJ Brown ended with a fumble that Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker returned to Philadelphia’s red zone. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers found running back Aaron Jones for a 23-yard touchdown completion but kicker Mason Crosby missed the extra point to keep the game tied at 20-20.

Quay Walker almost took the fumble back for a TD ‼️



The offensive spree was a treat for audiences with Sunday night’s first punt of the game coming at the 5:55 mark in the second quarter.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was in striking distance of breaking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ first-half rushing record (178 yards). Hurts rushed 10 times for 126 yards: eating chunk yardage against the Packers’ porous run defense. He had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter alone.

Philadelphia capped the second quarter with a nine-play scoring drive. Hurts found wideout Quez Watkins for a 30-yard TD completion to take a 27-20 lead.

This game was the fourth time the Packers fumbled a first-half lead all season.

Hurts wasn’t the only player enjoying success on the ground.

Packers rushing tandem Aaron Jones and AJ Dillons combined for 11 rushing attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown before the break.

We’re in for a treat with this NFC matchup.

aj dillon gets his first TD since week 1!