Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Comments On Mike Evans’ Suspension: ‘Doesn’t Impact Us At All’

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur isn’t losing sleep over Buccaneers top wide receiver Mike Evans, who’s been suspended one game by the NFL after taking some frustration out on rival cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Mike Evans has been suspended ONE GAME 🚨 (per @AdamSchefter, via amyflurrywilliams/TT) pic.twitter.com/25dAIAbUQ5 — Overtime (@overtime) September 19, 2022

LaFleur was asked about the wideout ahead of Week 3’s matchup between the Packers and Bucs. His response basically asked, “WHO?”

“We’ve got enough to worry about,” LaFleur said, sounding unphased over the four-time Pro Bowl wideout. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers over there — really in every phase — and great coaches. It’s going to be a great challenge. We only worry about the things that we can control and that’s totally out of our control. So, it doesn’t impact us at all.”

Matt LaFleur on Mike Evans being suspended for Sunday’s game:



“It doesn’t impact us at all.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 21, 2022

Like a true NFL mind, LaFleur must be seeing talent on the field that audiences at home aren’t seeing, notably with the Bucs’ receiving talent …

Bucs In Trouble?

Without Chris Godwin and Evans this Sunday, Tom Brady and the Bucs can expect a tough time marching up the field against Green Bay, with an aged Julio Jones, Russell Gage and newly signed Cole Beasley leading the offense.

MIKE EVANS LOSES SUSPENSION APPEAL, WILL NOT PLAY AGAINST GREEN BAY

The WR depth is undeniably looking scant for undefeated Tampa (2-0).

Still, LaFleur isn’t sleeping on the Bucs with Brady under center. And Leonard Fournette doing a strong job out of the backfield.

“Well yeah, I mean, regardless of who’s out there for them, that’s a heck of a challenge,” LaFleur added. “Defensively, they’re loaded. Offensively, they’re loaded. They’ve got Tom and they’ve got a lot of great athleticism on their team and that definitely helps their special teams. It’s going to be quite the challenge, we know that.”